ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Sounds Lose Consecutive Series for First Time in 2022

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The Norfolk Tides scored a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 7-2 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 8,165 fans on a steamy Sunday at First Horizon Park.

Dylan File started for Nashville and was tagged with his third loss of the season after he allowed five runs (all earned) on eight hits in 4.0 innings.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening frame, Nashville cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third when Corey Ray doubled to start the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Weston Wilson. The 2-1 deficit is as close as they would get the rest of the afternoon.

Norfolk got three runs in the top of the fourth, including a solo home run by former Sound Beau Taylor.

Mario Feliciano provided the final offense of the day for Nashville when he singled home Pablo Reyes in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sounds have a team off-day Monday before beginning a six-game series in Memphis on Tuesday.

Full story here!

The post Nashville Sounds Lose Consecutive Series for First Time in 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration

Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music. Previously […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 13 – June 19, 2022. Whisky Jam Monday, June 13, 6 pm Winners, 1913 Division Street, Nashville […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022

After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022. CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing. If you didn’t make it out this year, CMA will hold celebrate its […] The post 5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Wilson County Source

WEATHER- And Yes- Still Under A Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 TNZ005>011-023>033-056>065-075-077-078-093>095-142100- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0003.220615T1600Z-220616T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Bedford-Coffee-Warren- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER- And Yes- Still Under A Heat Advisory appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion

PATIENTS TO RECEIVE INDUSTRY-LEADING OUTPATIENT REHAB AT 104 LOCATIONS Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, are expanding their existing partnership to include BenchMark Physical Therapy. This expansion further advances a unique and innovative model of hospital system and outpatient rehabilitation collaboration in Tennessee. Upstream operates outpatient and […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing

NASHVILLE—Did you know? Lotto America is a multi-state drawing-style game with drawings twice a week, jackpots that start at $2 million and nine different ways to win. Just one way to win is by matching five numbers, which is how a lucky player in Columbia, Tennessee, recently won $20,000. Penny Floyd told us she was thrilled with […] The post Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26

The show that rocked a sold-out Schermerhorn for three straight nights returns to Ascend Amphitheater. Vocalist Justin Sargent channels the spirit of the legendary Freddie Mercury, joining a rock band and your Nashville Symphony to perform orchestral arrangements of all your Queen favorites. Hits include “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One […] The post The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Ray
Person
Pablo Reyes
Person
Beau Taylor
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Howard Horton

Mrs. Barbara Howard Horton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. Barbara was born in Chattanooga, TN., and graduated from Ooltewah High School. Barbara moved with her young family in 1962 from Chattanooga to Nashville. After retiring, Barbara and Phillip moved to Daytona Beach, FL., where […] The post OBITUARY: Barbara Howard Horton appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route

If are looking for a new way to travel, Napaway Coach, a new type of premium sleeper coach service designed to offer comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country, is launching a new operations beginning with service between Washington, DC and Nashville. Said Napaway founder Dan Aronov, “We all want to travel more, […] The post New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville

Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. The center will be approximately 300,000 sq. feet of best-in-class retailers and restaurants, similar to its other world-class outlets, including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and Desert Hills […] The post Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sounds#Nashville Sounds#The Norfolk Tides
Wilson County Source

WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible […] The post WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans

Leading women’s fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the US and Canada between June […] The post Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community

During the four-day long CMA Fest celebration, Crown Royal will host festival goers in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway, with performances from 14 country music artists – including Jimmie Allen, who opened up the weekend yesterday – in support of the military community that so bravely serves our country. The Purple Bag Project will […] The post Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Wilson County. Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11, 7:30pm-10:00pm each night 240 Champion Dr, Gallatin, TN Triple Creek Park The rodeo is back! The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo, benefitting the Sumner Prevention Coalition is here this […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Columbia State to Host “Pigments of Imagination” Exhibit Featuring Three Tennessee Abstract Artists

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature three Tennessee abstract artists in the “Pigments of Imagination” exhibit. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 13 until July 22. “The Pryor Gallery has not held an exhibit of purely abstract art in several years,” stated Rusty Summerville, Pryor Art Gallery interim curator. […] The post Columbia State to Host “Pigments of Imagination” Exhibit Featuring Three Tennessee Abstract Artists appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude”

By Anne Braly School’s out and it’s time to hit the sun for some summer fun at downtown Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel. It’s more than just a place for a comfy overnight stay. It’s a state of mind. And it makes for the perfect staycation for those wanting a beachy experience without the hassles of packing […] The post Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude” appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest

In the true spirit of CMA Fest, CARLY PEARCE will give fans the ultimate access with an opportunity to shop her closet! All proceeds from the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s haul will aid the Music Health Alliance’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states. Carly’s Closet: A […] The post Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
668
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy