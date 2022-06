CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police officers are getting ahead of violent criminals as they see success with a new partnership. The Cincinnati Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) puts people representing different parts of the justice system in one place to pinpoint the source of gun violence across the Tri-State. The partnership includes Cincinnati Police, the ATF, Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

