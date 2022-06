In tech regulation news Wednesday (June 15), the European General Court sided with Qualcomm in its appeal of a $1 billion antitrust fine imposed by the European Commission in 2018, and the EU Parliament was urged to speed up legislation on crypto assets to provide more protection to consumers. In the U.S., the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an advisory note urging financial institutions to combat scams targeting the elderly.

