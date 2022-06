For watchers of the planned Chicago casino, a list of demands this week by the River North Residents Association is worth keeping an eye on. According to Sun-Times reporters Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout, the group hit the city — and casino operator Bally’s — with a series of proposed changes aimed at making the gaming center planned for the already traffic-congested intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street a better fit for their neighborhood.

