LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 schedule on Tuesday. The Huskers will begin the 2022 campaign on Aug. 26-27 by hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa and Pepperdine in the Husker Invitational at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The following weekend, the Big Red will welcome Loyola Marymount and Mississippi to the Devaney Center for the Ameritas Players Challenge. This year's tournament will be spread over three days with one match being played on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Ole Miss is coached by former Husker All-American libero and assistant coach Kayla Banwarth.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO