Duncanville, TX

‘No children harmed,’ summer campers moved after incident at Duncanville Fieldhouse

By Benjamin leo
timesnewsexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating a possible active shooting situation at Duncanville Fieldhouse. The indoor arena shared via...

Family of Duncanville Fieldhouse Gunman Speaks Out

The family of the man who opened fire at a Duncanville fieldhouse spoke to NBC 5 Wednesday evening. Police said 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned was shot and killed on Monday by officers who responded to calls of gunfire at the facility where 250 children were inside attending summer camp. Ned’s...
UPDATED: Terrifying Texas Gunman Shot and Killed Inside Kids Camp

The gunman was identified as 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas, Texas. After firing a shot inside Fieldhouse, where 250 children were attending summer camp, the man Fieldhouse the camp staff immediately went into lockdown, which police called "clear-headed actions" that helped avoid injuries to campers and staff members. Another terrifying...
HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
How Church Pastors Responded to the Duncanville Fieldhouse Shooting

Though no children were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Duncanville facility where summer camps were being held Monday, fear still lingers. The Duncanville Fieldhouse off Highway 67 sits just yards away from Crossroads of Life Church. It’s common for the two facilities to share parking space on this corner.
Police in Texas fatally shoot armed man at youth day camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police shot and killed a man who fired gunshots at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp, authorities said. No children, staff or officers were hurt in the shooting that happened at about 8:45 a.m. at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, police said.
Sheriff: Dallas-area man arrested after high-speed chase from Athens to Wilmer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading authorities on what they describe as a “wild chase” spanning from Athens to Wilmer, which is just outside Dallas. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, investigators spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicle near the Athens hospital […]
Plano police respond to robbery at department store

On Friday, June 10, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to a robbery at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Road. It was one of several thefts reported from June 7-14 in Plano, according to community crime map data. Sixteen various theft incidents were reported, including...
Gunman killed in Duncanville summer camp shootout identified

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are now investigating the deadly shootout at a Duncanville summer youth camp. Police say 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas walked into the Duncanville Fieldhouse with a handgun on Monday. He exchanged words with a staff member in the lobby and then fired a shot.
Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
