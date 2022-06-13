Women’s health care providers face new challenges in Wyoming ahead of Roe v. Wade decision

An 18-year-old was undergoing treatment for an eating disorder when she learned she was pregnant, already in the second trimester. A mom of two found out at 20 weeks that her much-wanted baby had no kidneys or bladder. A young woman was raped and couldn't fathom continuing a pregnancy. Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women...
