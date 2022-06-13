Chris Owens estate sale scheduled

Sometimes a snowball in the summer is all you need— to cool down, to relax, to observe your surroundings, and to enjoy the city!. The true meaning of a New Orleans snowball— and all it has to offer— is explored in Megan Braden-Perry's Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands. Whether you're looking for recommendations, or simply meditations on the city's snowball scene, Braden-Perry's quintessential book on these icy, sugary treats is a great place to get started. Until you have the chance to read it, however, you can also check out this list of Our Ten Favorite Snowball Spots This Summer.
