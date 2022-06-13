ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chris Owens estate sale scheduled

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Dates have been set for an estate sale for New Orleans icon Chris Owens. Owens died...

www.wdsu.com

whereyat.com

Our Ten Favorite Snowball Spots This Summer

Sometimes a snowball in the summer is all you need— to cool down, to relax, to observe your surroundings, and to enjoy the city!. The true meaning of a New Orleans snowball— and all it has to offer— is explored in Megan Braden-Perry's Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands. Whether you're looking for recommendations, or simply meditations on the city's snowball scene, Braden-Perry's quintessential book on these icy, sugary treats is a great place to get started. Until you have the chance to read it, however, you can also check out this list of Our Ten Favorite Snowball Spots This Summer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

17th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s grand prize winner, and owner of a brand new home, is Cecile Scott, of Bush. The home has an estimated value of $750,000 and is currently under construction. The house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is an estimated 2,700 square feet. There is a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and primary suite on the ground floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

James Beard Awards and a New Hamburger Spot￼

We did not “strike out” at the James Beard awards. It was the first time in quite a while that we did not have a chef or restaurant win one of the categories that are announced a the main event, but Melissa Martin won for her cookbook Mosquito Supper Club, and that ain’t nothing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Roads by Grace Memorial closed today as "Rebel Ridge" films in Tangi

HAMMOND—Filming dates for a movie featuring several locations in Tangipahoa Parish have been adjusted and will now extend into the month of July. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said his office was notified by representatives of the production “Rebel Ridge” that filming has been extended into July due to weather-related issues.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Irish Bayou Castle is for sale

NEW ORLEANS — An iconic home in Irish Bayou is for sale. The Irish Bayou Castle, which can be seen from the interstate heading East towards Slidell, is on the market for $500,000. The castle officially went on the market back in February. The castle is completely adorned in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Juneteenth Festival in New Orleans

This coming weekend is the New Orleans Juneteenth Festival. It will be the third annual celebration and parade in honor of the Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19 in Louis Armstrong Park and Congo Square. Why We Celebrate Juneteenth. Each year, Juneteenth recognizes the effective emancipation of enslaved people in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

This $1.2M French Quarter property might include a magic portal to another spiritual plane

Most of this story is probably pure hooey. Or maybe not. Maybe the self-styled, Mississippi-born witch who sold powders and potions in a French Quarter shop in the 1970s really did find a metaphysical portal into another reality. And maybe that portal is now located under an odd wooden bed in a small apartment that’s attached to a retail property that’s currently on the market for $1.2 million.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Warby Parker to Open at Lakeside

METAIRIE — Warby Parker, the New York City-based retailer of prescription glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, will open its second store in Louisiana and first in Metairie on Saturday, June 18 at Lakeside Shopping Center. The retailer said the new store will offer a full assortment of sun and optical offerings, including the new Summer Escape collections, and contacts. Artist Trey Bryan created custom artwork for the store.
METAIRIE, LA
whereyat.com

How to Pronounce New Orleans’ Street Names

Are you an out of towner visiting for a unique New Orleans event like Jazz Fest? Are the mixed pronunciations, yet somehow French street names taking you for a whirl? Well, chances are if this is you, you have come to the right place for help. Don't feel bad, some...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Livingston PD relocates speckled kingsnake

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – You may have heard about “Snakes on a Plane,” but how about a snake in the bathroom?. The Town of Livingston Police Department responded to what it calls an “unusual call.”. TPLD says someone called about a snake in their bathroom. The...
theadvocate.com

Letters: Filth and vagrancy despoil the ancient heart of New Orleans

On Memorial Day, I visited the French Quarter to take pictures. I walked toward St. Louis Cathedral and was amazed at the filth in the streets. At the corner of Chartres and St. Ann, cattycorner to the square, it looked like several bags of trash had been dumped in the street and repeatedly run over by vehicles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

