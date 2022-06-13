Oak Island hosting ‘Story Time by the Sea’ events for kids and their family this summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Fourth of July celebration will be held held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Monday, July 4. “This year’s event, Wilmington Pops 4th of July Celebration!, will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra (WSO),” city officials stated in a news release. “The program includes patriotic favorites, classical selections, and current pop songs. WSO musicians, guest artist Alexis Raeana, Opera Wilmington artists John and Shannon Dooley, and a quartet from Wilmington Voices, are among the more than 100 local musicians who will perform throughout the event.”
Comments / 0