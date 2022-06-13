Oak Island hosting ‘Story Time by the Sea’ events for kids and their family this summer

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The number of reported golf cart accidents is continually on the rise, according to the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department. They say one of the more common golf cart accidents they see is passenger ejections. This usually happens when the driver makes a hard left turn causing the passenger to be ejected from the right-hand side of the cart – and can be avoided by using safe driving practices and wearing your seat belt, as required by North Carolina State Law.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO