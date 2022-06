OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city of Oswego will begin hosting Sunset Tiki Tours in the Oswego Harbor beginning Friday, July 1. First announced in his annual State of the City Address in January, Barlow said the city had purchased two pontoon boats outfitted as tiki-huts to troll the Oswego Harbor inside the break wall and up and down the Oswego River.

16 HOURS AGO