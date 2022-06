The 2022 NBA draft is just over a week away, but the wheeling and dealing has already begun. The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder completed a trade on Monday that included a 2022 first-round pick headed to Denver, and trade chatter is certain to intensify throughout the rest of the league in the coming days. Multiple teams currently holding 2022 NBA lottery picks are believed to be willing to deal, and a significant group of current NBA players are also potentially on offer via draft deals.

