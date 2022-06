NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire at Charleston International Airport's Daily Parking Garage late Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the Fire Department said they responded around 11:13 a.m. to a vehicle fire on the second floor of the airport's new parking garage. As of 11:53 a.m., crews were still on scene working to extinguish two vehicles that were burning. They have since been able to extinguish the blaze.

