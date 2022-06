BYRON CENTER — Food retailer and distributor SpartanNash Co. has closed on a deal to purchase the Shop-N-Save Food Center chain of grocery stores. After announcing last month that it had struck an agreement to purchase the three-store chain with locations in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington, SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) formally announced the deal today and its plan to rebrand the three locations as Family Fare stores, one of SpartanNash’s marquee brands.

