Browns preseason game versus Eagles added to NFL Network slate of televised games

The Cleveland Browns are bound to be an interesting team this offseason but not just for their play on the field. Due to the unknown nature of discipline coming QB Deshaun Watson’s way, the team, the media and fans are uncertain about what the team will look like by the time preseason starts and Week 1 of the regular season.

That uncertainty may be why the team’s first four games are against teams that are not expected to win much this year. The Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be held on Thursday Night Football but the Steelers are not expected to be very good early with either Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett taking snaps.

Interestingly, Cleveland also wasn’t given any nationally televised games when the preseason schedule was initially finalized. The NFL Network has just announced their slate of preseason games with the Browns Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles being on their network.

Cleveland is expected to host Philadelphia for joint practices in Berea before the game which could create some interesting storylines.