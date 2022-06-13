ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Adrian Geurink

By Patty Vandenberg
927thevan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian Geurink, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrian was born November 23, 1929, on the family farm in Borculo, to Henry and Hattie (Blauwkamp) Geurink. He attended school in Borculo, started working, and later married...

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Charles James Freehouse

Charles James “Bud” Freehouse, of Holland, passed away June 8th, at American House of Holland. He was born on May 15th, 1925, to Charles Murl and Minnie Mae (Barkel) Freehouse, and grew up in northern Allegan County Michigan. He was the youngest of their three children, all of whom preceded him in death.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Randine E. Johnson

Randine E. Johnson, age 85 of Holland, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Randine was a member of Central Wesleyan Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and church receptionist. Randine loved to bowl, cross-stitch, read, do puzzles, and cook for her large family. But her favorite hobby was golf.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Jean Marie Moermond

Jean Marie Moermond, a servant of the Lord, was born on November 28, 1936, and went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022. She worked as a registered nurse. She loved singing in the church, Bible Studies, gardening, reading, and basket weaving. However, she considered her greatest accomplishment being a loving mother of four.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Howard Eugene Moss

Howard Eugene Moss, 73 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a Memorial Service with Military Honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2:30 PM. All are welcome to attend.
FENNVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
City
Caledonia, MI
City
Hudsonville, MI
Zeeland, MI
Obituaries
City
Holland, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
927thevan.com

Barbara Jager

Barbara Jager age 83, of East Saugatuck, died in Christ Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Barb was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church, first in Drenthe and then in East Saugatuck. For over 20 years, Barbara worked in the kitchen of Holland Christian Schools, baking and making change. With her beloved husband of 60 years, Alvin, she volunteered in many settings including Vacation Bible School, Kids Hope, and disaster relief. Barb is lovingly remembered for her love of God, playing the piano, gardening, birding, reading, sewing, and knitting.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Ronald Driesenga

Ronald D. Driesenga, age 86, passed away at Vista Springs Assisted Living, on Friday, June 10th, 2022 surrounded by family. Ronald was born on February 4th, 1936 in Holland, MI to Harry and Emma Driesenga. He was raised on a farm in Borculo, MI. On July 27th, 1956, Ron married the love of his life, Henrietta (Hennie). Ron loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was always willing to help anyone in need, in any way he could. Ron was a quiet, gentle, man who loved and cared for his friends and family well! He loved Hennie deeply! Ron loved nature, hunting, fishing, landscaping, and growing beautiful gardens and flowers. Ron’s life was filled with joy, even in the difficult times. Music brought him joy! Ron’s smile would always light up a room!
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Kenowa Ave. Crash Injures Three, Downs Power Lines

GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 14, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash south of Jenison on Tuesday afternoon led to a Grand Rapids woman and two children injured and power lines down. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Hallmeyer, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Kenowa Avenue at...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log June 13-14, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keeler Brass#Randy Pam Geurink#Zeeland Mi 49464#Hospice Of Holland
927thevan.com

Pileup Snarls I-96 Traffic Between Marne and Coopersville

WRIGHT TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 16, 2022) – It was a scene that looked worse than what it was between Marne and Coopersville late on Thursday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and first responders were dispatched to a multi-vehicle pileup involving a semi-truck fuel tanker on westbound I-96 near the 21 mile marker around 11:20 AM. All westbound traffic was stopped by the collision in which the semi driver, a 54-year-old Greenville man, apparently was adjusting his radio and failed to see traffic stopped ahead due to road work. The rig struck a large camper trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to jack knife and careen into a SUV ahead.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
927thevan.com

Zeeland Police Incident Log June 1-14, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned in Daytime Home Robbery on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 14, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Sunday home burglary in broad daylight on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched to a residence off of Butternut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Netherlands
927thevan.com

Holland City Council Expected to Appoint New City Attorney Tonight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 15, 2022) – There will be a new legal adviser for the City of Holland. During this evening’s City Council meeting, members will be asked to approve a two-year contract with Vincent Duckworth as the new retained City Attorney. He is currently advising the Holland Board of Public Works, and this general city work appointment would be in addition to those services provided to the municipal utility. Council will also be asked to increase the hourly rates for the city attorney’s services through the end of Fiscal 2024.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy