Dallas-based investment company Leon Capital Group has purchased 140.3 acres of land near the Loop 202 Freeway and Dobbins Road in an area within Phoenix known as Laveen Village. Steeped in natural beauty and agricultural heritage, Laveen Village has been long valued by farmers, equestrians, and those looking for solitude or easy mountain access. This Village, nestled between South Mountain and the Salt River, attracts residents for its rural character, community-focused traditions and the abundance of recreational amenities.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO