The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Nick Stone as fitness and wellness center coordinator/strength and conditioning coach. Stone is the first full-time strength and conditioning coach for the Minnesota Crookston athletic programs. It is a pivotal position for the department as they look to increase their competitiveness on the field and help with injury prevention in conjunction with the UMN Crookston sports medicine staff led by Steven Krouse. Stone focuses on competing, providing support, building a team mentality, focusing on the intent behind everything, attention to the process, providing a positive environment, and not fearing failure. In addition to serving as the strength and conditioning coach for the athletic programs, Stone will also oversee general student wellness and fitness programming for the wellness center.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO