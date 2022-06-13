Weekend Crash On Highway 6 Between Hearne And Bryan Kills One And Injures Three

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officers performed a traffic stop at the 1100 block of South Austin Street. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and it was found that passenger Ladeitrick Franklin, 22 of College Station, gave a false name to officers. Passenger Valerie Rivera-Rodriguez, 23 of Bryan, was in possession of marijuana. Both Rivera-Rodriguez and Franklin were transported to the Washington County Jail. Rivera-Rodriguez was booked in for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Franklin was booked in for Failure to Identify. Both were taken to the Washington County Jail.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO