Man wanted in Brigantine church burglaries two years apart

A South Orange man with a decades-long history of burglaries is wanted for stealing from a Brigantine church at least twice in the last two years.

Quentin C. Hunt, 59, allegedly threw a large rock through the rear window of St. Thomas the Apostle Church on May 22, then went inside and stole money.

An investigation led to Hunt, and also linked him to a similar burglary in January 2020, police said.

Cash was stolen at that time as well.

Both instances were part of a string of burglaries by Hunt, court records show.

He is now charged with crimes from May 6 to 25 in West Orange, Newark, Bloomfield Township and Madison Joint Municipal Court, records show.

Hunt was recently in the Essex County jail, but was released June 3, records show,

Additional allegations from January 2020, include burglary allegations in Livingston and Toms River, with a trespassing charge out of Berlin Boro.

Hunt has a lengthy criminal history dating to 1993, and includes several burglaries.

It’s not even the first time he was accused of stealing from a church.

Hunt was accused of stealing an envelope from a teacher’s bag inside St. Thomas the Apostle in Old Bridge, Middlesex County, after he was buzzed in by an employee, NJ.com reported at the time.

He pleaded guilty to that crime, and was sentenced to Recovery Court, records show.

Brigantine police have charged him with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief.

Anyone who has seen Hunt or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Brigantine Police Detective Dugan at 609-266-7600, ext. 273 or email sdugan@brigantinebeachnj.com, or call Detective Sgt. Glasser at 609-266-7600m ext. 276 or email jglasser@brigantinebeachnj.com.