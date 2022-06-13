ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Man wanted in Brigantine church burglaries two years apart

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdWRT_0g9JOIG400

A South Orange man with a decades-long history of burglaries is wanted for stealing from a Brigantine church at least twice in the last two years.

Quentin C. Hunt, 59, allegedly threw a large rock through the rear window of St. Thomas the Apostle Church on May 22, then went inside and stole money.

An investigation led to Hunt, and also linked him to a similar burglary in January 2020, police said.

Cash was stolen at that time as well.

Both instances were part of a string of burglaries by Hunt, court records show.

He is now charged with crimes from May 6 to 25 in West Orange, Newark, Bloomfield Township and Madison Joint Municipal Court, records show.

Hunt was recently in the Essex County jail, but was released June 3, records show,

Additional allegations from January 2020, include burglary allegations in Livingston and Toms River, with a trespassing charge out of Berlin Boro.

Hunt has a lengthy criminal history dating to 1993, and includes several burglaries.

It’s not even the first time he was accused of stealing from a church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CGSL_0g9JOIG400

Hunt was accused of stealing an envelope from a teacher’s bag inside St. Thomas the Apostle in Old Bridge, Middlesex County, after he was buzzed in by an employee, NJ.com reported at the time.

He pleaded guilty to that crime, and was sentenced to Recovery Court, records show.

Brigantine police have charged him with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief.

Anyone who has seen Hunt or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Brigantine Police Detective Dugan at 609-266-7600, ext. 273 or email sdugan@brigantinebeachnj.com, or call Detective Sgt. Glasser at 609-266-7600m ext. 276 or email jglasser@brigantinebeachnj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC New York

3 NJ 14-Year-Olds Caught With Guns in Separate Arrests: Cops

Three New Jersey teens were arrested in two separate incidents after they were caught with handguns earlier this week, with one of the teens also found with heroin, police said. Each of the juveniles arrested is just 14 years old. On Monday, Asbury Park Police received a call from an...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
South Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
South Orange, NJ
Brigantine, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
West Orange, NJ
City
Brigantine, NJ
City
Livingston, NJ
City
Glasser, NJ
BreakingAC

Man had loaded gun in carry-on at Atlantic City airport, police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly tried to carry a loaded handgun onto a plane at Atlantic City International Airport. State Police were called to the airport at 6:33 a.m. Friday, after the gun was detected by seen on an X-ray machine as he went through Transportation Security Administration, Trooper Charles Marchan told BreakingAC.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Explosion Victim Identified As Cumberland County Man

A 47-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in an explosion at a truck repair shop. Authorities identified the victim as Bruce A. Cheese of Cedarville. At approximately 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday June 15, Harrison Township police and fire departments were dispatched to Timberlane Welding, 413 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, for a report of a loud explosion.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Orange Man#Nj Com#Recovery Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Gibbsboro man has been charged in a shooting that occurred during a fight between two men and a woman, authorities said. Cornell Ingalls, Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gibbsboro Police Chief Brian Leadley.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
2K+
Followers
268
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy