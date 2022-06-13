ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Warren County Man With Autism, 31, Missing For Several Days: Police

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Robert Bechaud Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police via Facebook

Authorities have issued an alert for a Warren County man with autism who has been missing for several days.

Robert Bechaud, 31, was last heard from by his family on Thursday, June 9 around 7:30 p.m., Mansfield Township Police said in a release on Monday, June 13.

Bechaud has a slim build with a trimmed goatee and beard, short crew-style haircut and tattoos on his left forearm, barbed wire tattoos around his right bicep and a heart over his heart, police said.

He drives a 2012 gray 4-door Honda Accord with New Jersey plates reading X34ERP, police said.

Bechaud has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism and recently quit his job, leaving him with limited funds, according to his parents.

Anyone with information about Bechaud’s whereabouts is urged to contact Mansfield Township Police Department at 908-689-6222 or the police dispatch line at 908-852-0003.

