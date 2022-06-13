City of Sun Prairie road work updated

City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided the following city street construction project updates on June 13, 2022:

Pheasant Run-Joshua Circle -- The contractor will continue with tree removals June 13 and 14.

Workers will mobilize for the sanitary sewer replacement on Ring Street and Queens Street June 13 and begin working on the sanitary sewer June 14 just west of Covey Street. The sanitary replacement may take two weeks to complete.

On Wednesday, June 15, another underground crew will start on storm sewer at Sunfield and Dover and will continue with that for the remainder of the week.

The contractor will start curb and gutter spot replacements next week on Joshua Circle.

Barbara Street-Jeanne Court -- The contractor will be stripping topsoil and removing driveways this week. They will place either crushed stone or millings to allow access to the driveways.

The workers will also start excavating the street to sub-grade and placing crushed aggregate base course in preparation for curb and gutter and sidewalk installation.

