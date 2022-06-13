ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie Star

City of Sun Prairie road work updated

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided the following city street construction project updates on June 13, 2022:

Pheasant Run-Joshua Circle -- The contractor will continue with tree removals June 13 and 14.

Workers will mobilize for the sanitary sewer replacement on Ring Street and Queens Street June 13 and begin working on the sanitary sewer June 14 just west of Covey Street. The sanitary replacement may take two weeks to complete.

On Wednesday, June 15, another underground crew will start on storm sewer at Sunfield and Dover and will continue with that for the remainder of the week.

The contractor will start curb and gutter spot replacements next week on Joshua Circle.

Barbara Street-Jeanne Court -- The contractor will be stripping topsoil and removing driveways this week. They will place either crushed stone or millings to allow access to the driveways.

The workers will also start excavating the street to sub-grade and placing crushed aggregate base course in preparation for curb and gutter and sidewalk installation.

Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wortfm.org

Massive Storm Leave Over 17,000 Madison Residents Without Power

Yesterday’s severe weather left over 17,000 people in the city of Madison without power, and saw over 300 trees blown down, many blocking roads and sidewalks. One of the largest instances of damage yesterday happened on the city’s east side, when an apartment building near the Dane County Airport had part of its roof blown off during the storm. City officials say that the roof had been redone a few years prior, and had been inspected by the city at the time.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Wonder Bar project greenlighted by Madison Plan Commission

The Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved a large apartment building for the site of the old Wonder Bar and Coliseum Bar at 222-232 E. Olin Ave., across from the Alliant Energy Center. McGrath Properties, a local development company led by Lance McGrath, is proposing to construct a 12-story...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple roads closed across southern Wisconsin due to crashes after tornado moves through

OAKDALE, Wis. — I-90/94 eastbound is closed near I-90 due to a crash. A confirmed tornado moved through the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. ‼️Tornado headed towards Oakdale‼️ TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022 Footage from the area shows significant backups. 511 traffic maps show that traffic is completely stopped between the ramp from...
OAKDALE, WI
nbc15.com

MGE: Severe weather could bring more outages to the area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric crews shared an update early Wednesday morning as crews worked through the night to restore electricity to thousands of the city’s residents and businesses. As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, about 1,630 people are still without service. Crews are working to...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#City Of Sun Prairie Staff#Ring Street
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder. The area was reported to have cleared...
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roofs ripped off buildings, trees topple onto homes as severe storms move through Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings at the Truax Park Apartment complex near Madison College had part of their roofs ripped off due to the storm, officials said. The buildings were built with a concrete roof, and later...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

How to prepare for severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With severe weather looking likely tonight, it’s important to know what to do before, during and after the storms to keep you as safe as possible. Before the storm is the time to make any preparations you need. That could be mean moving your yard furniture or putting your car into the garage. Make sure your phone is fully charged in case your lose power. This is also the time to stash flashlights, extra batteries, and phone chargers your storm shelter. It’s also a good idea to have something to protect your head like a sports helmet or pillow, and a pair of shoes in case damage occurs during the storm.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Meet Madison’s three new City Council members

The Madison City Council has seen high turnover in the past month with a trio of alders stepping down for personal reasons and, as a result, three new interim alders have been sworn in to serve until the spring 2023 election. Former Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who represented District 3, moved...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MG&E: 230 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric crews are rushing to restore electricity to thousands of the city’s residents and businesses after Monday’s storms toppled trees and power lines, leaving large swaths stretching from Middleton to the Isthmus in the dark. In an update, the utility reported...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Does Damage In Oconomowoc

People living in Oconomowoc spent the weekend cleaning up and assessing the damage after tons of hail was dumped on the city during a storm. Witnesses say some of the hail was golf ball-sized. Vehicles parked outside suffered dents and broken glass. The hail also destroyed some gardens and flowers...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel 3000

Neil Heinen: This is a Madison collaboration not seen since Monona Terrace

“What can I do?” As editorial director for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine for almost 30 years, that was the question I was asked most by viewers and readers. It came from a genuine desire to help, and uncertainty as to where to begin. In many cases the answer was easy. Madison is replete with networks for collecting and distributing resources for those who need them. Volunteers with time and/or money are always welcome. But when it came to issues of inequities and disparities, when the response required a change in one’s perspective and assumptions, the answers were often hard to find, and sometimes harder to accept. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s visionary Black-inspired and -led $36 million dollar project on Madison’s booming south side, is a beautiful answer to the question: “What can I do?” It will change this city as it is changing the people supporting it. And I am one of them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Under heat warning, thousands still without power in storm’s aftermath

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme heat matched with power outages are causing some Madison residents to worry about what’s next. Madison Gas & Electric reported Tuesday afternoon nearly 4,000 people are still without power. The utility said while many customers can expect to have lights back on by the evening, it also expects some outages to last until Wednesday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of Monday’s storm. Over 200 attendees and over 300 volunteers, hosts, and personal caregivers came together to make for a prom-like Night to Remember. Keep your pets safe in extreme heat. Updated: 8...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deer crashes its way into Blackhawk Bank in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning. According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of […]
BELOIT, WI
UPMATTERS

Two Wisconsinites lead police on chase through farm fields, steal another car from landscape company

SHARON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph and ramming a patrol car. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 5 a.m., a report came in from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle that was wanted. Two suspects were in the vehicle and were reportedly considered armed and dangerous.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Police Activity at Marcus Point Cinema

Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. The American dream of owning a home, feels like just a dream these days. Nearly two dozen emergency management offices in Wisconsin activated Wednesday. Updated: 4 hours ago.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fallen tree, power lines cause smoke in home’s basement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched Monday afternoon to a home on Madison’s east side for a possible structure fire and the smell of something burning. Crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Johnson St. around 3 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Hail storm leaves trail of damage in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Residents in Oconomowoc were cleaning up and assessing damage one day after a severe storm dropped tons of hail on the city. "All of a sudden small hail was coming and then I heard of golf ball hail before, but I've never seen it before," said Mark Thurow. "And once that started hitting, it was hitting the back windows on the deck and you start thinking one of the windows is going to break."
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
59
Followers
104
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy