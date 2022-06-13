Splendid Women’s Standard Tie Front Key Hole One Piece

Meet the Women’s Nybo Jacket. Wind- and water-proof material is designed to breath and vent; it is ideal for cross-country skiing, running, snowshoeing, skating or cold-weather cycling. It’s the perfect combination of insulation, flexibility and lightweight; designed for the sporty ones who appreciate great functionality and comfort. Sprint to the finish line with the Nybo Jacket, made for aerobic activity in cold and windy conditions; it fits almost any occasion. The back-stretch panel of this jacket offers a perfect thermo-regulation, dexterity and freedom of movement. The Nybo Jacket is equipped with a lot of reflective details that help keep you visible at night; keeps you safe even in the dim light; they are placed on sleeves.
