Petaluma Bungalow Listed for $1.398 Million

California -- Amaturo Sonoma Media Group has filed a $6 million deal to buy AC KZST, Santa Rosa. CA (100.1) and classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF, Guerneville, GA (102.7) from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. The deal also includes the Santa Rosa, CA-licensed translator K256DA at 99.1 FM. And the Petaluma, CA-licensed translator K273CU at 102.5 FM. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group will operate the stations under a local marketing agreement until closing. It already owns CHR “Hot 101.7” KHTH, country “Froggy 92.9” KFGY, classic rock “97.7 The River” KVRV, classic hits “107.9 K-Hits” and news-talk KSRO (1340) in the Santa Rosa market. Once the sale closes, Redwood Empire Stereocasters will continue to own and operate CHR “106.3 The Beat” KJZY and country “The Bull 93.7” KBBL in the area.
