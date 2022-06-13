ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Petaluma Bungalow Listed for $1.398 Million

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s lots of “they don’t build ’em the way they used to”-charm in a circa-1944 bungalow on Belle View Avenue in Petaluma. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,500-square-foot home is listed for $1.398 million. Architectural details like a covered porch, double hung windows and an arched...

Silicon Valley

The Rivers Collection — new construction in Danville — presents 5 masterfully-crafted single-level homes on level acre settings

New construction makes an impressive debut on a private road in Danville’s prestigious Tassajara Valley. The final release of this home at 81 Rivers Lane showcases an extraordinary single-level Craftsman-style home situated on nearly an acre of flat, pristine land. Masterfully crafted with acute attention to detail and exceptional...
DANVILLE, CA
Sonoma Restaurateurs Fighting the War on Food Waste

A wall inside the Naked Pig in downtown Santa Rosa is lined with colorful jars of preserved tomatillo salsa, fermented ketchup, and three types of quince preserves. The counters are adorned with vases of lacy fennel fronds, yellow sorrel flowers, miner’s lettuce, and an avocado fallen from a nearby tree. And the menu offers a decadent waffle topped with jam made from Santa Rosa plums picked just down the street.
SONOMA, CA
Healdsburg Restaurant Clocked By Michelin Guide

The wait for the annual fall Michelin awards can be grueling for restaurateurs, so the restaurant guidebook dangles a few carrots in the months before, including “discoveries” under consideration for a star or Bib Gourmand. Healdsburg’s Matheson restaurant was one of 17 recently-opened restaurants in California tapped for...
HEALDSBURG, CA
New Fusion Tapas and Champagne Bar Opens in Santa Rosa

Kancha is the little tapas and bubble room I’ve always dreamed downtown Santa Rosa would support. For starters, Chef Angel Cayllahua is an experienced chef and sommelier with a simple but ridiculously good menu of cold and warm tapas-style plates that draw from his Peruvian upbringing and Japanese restaurant training. His sake collection is stunning, the bubbly flights are fantastic and the cozy interior space that previously housed the Jade Room and Fourth Street Social Club has been toned down to match the clean, bright dishes coming out of the thimble-size kitchen.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Steph Curry’s jaw-dropping mansion up for sale in Alamo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s former mansion and envy-worthy estate in Alamo, California just went on the market for $9.4 million. Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry, and their children Riley and Ryan lived in the 5-bedroom mansion from 2016- 2019 and remodeled it to create their dream family home. […]
ALAMO, CA
Recipe: Mulberry-Ginger Mocktail

As spring unfurls into summer, a bird’s-eye view of Sonoma County reveals a patchwork of leafy mulberry trees, many heavy with fruit, stretching from Two Rock to Sonoma, from Lakeville to Dry Creek Valley, from Penngrove to Jenner. There are old trees, new trees, fruitless trees and trees that...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Secret Tiki Bar Coming to Petaluma

A taxidermy puffer fish with one glued-on googly-eye stares down from its thatched-hut perch at the new Kapu tiki bar in Petaluma. Its spiky mate sits across the room, permanently blown into an angry balloon, observing the loud mashup being built below of faux Polynesian, Pacific pirate, midcentury, Indiana Jones, rock-a-billy and pinup Americana that defines tiki bars. That and a whole lot of rum drinks with umbrellas.
PETALUMA, CA
Sonoma Pizza Co. Brings Casual, Modern Dining to Forestville

Five days after opening, Sonoma Pizza Co. already was one of the most popular spots in west Sonoma County, and for good reason. The open, airy restaurant in downtown Forestville brings much-needed casual, family-friendly dining to the sleepy town and its surroundings, and the pizza is excellent. It’s been a work in progress for more than a year, but it opened in early June with wood-fired and traditionally baked pizzas dressed with traditional and not-so-traditional toppings.
FORESTVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Real estate battle erupts over ‘Oklahoma land rush’ in Bay Area city

EAST PALO ALTO — The future of numerous proposed developments in East Palo Alto could hinge on the fate of an obscure public agency that serves the Bay Area city. Development companies that have proposed 20 projects, both office and residential, in the Peninsula city say they have been stymied by the refusal of the East Palo Alto Sanitary District to allow new sewer connections to serve the endeavors.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Eater

These 17 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide announced a handful of new additions to its California Guide, scattered across the Bay Area and northern half of the state. The restaurants, which range from San Francisco fine dining destinations swimming in caviar and aged fish to a Mexican restaurant hidden inside a Napa bowling alley, could either be designated as Bib Gourmands or Stars later this fall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideradio.com

Deal Digest: Santa Rosa Cluster Sells For $6 Million.

California -- Amaturo Sonoma Media Group has filed a $6 million deal to buy AC KZST, Santa Rosa. CA (100.1) and classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF, Guerneville, GA (102.7) from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. The deal also includes the Santa Rosa, CA-licensed translator K256DA at 99.1 FM. And the Petaluma, CA-licensed translator K273CU at 102.5 FM. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group will operate the stations under a local marketing agreement until closing. It already owns CHR “Hot 101.7” KHTH, country “Froggy 92.9” KFGY, classic rock “97.7 The River” KVRV, classic hits “107.9 K-Hits” and news-talk KSRO (1340) in the Santa Rosa market. Once the sale closes, Redwood Empire Stereocasters will continue to own and operate CHR “106.3 The Beat” KJZY and country “The Bull 93.7” KBBL in the area.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ArchDaily

Spirits in the Material World: A Trip to the Eames Institute

Metropolis Magazine's Kenneth Caldwell visits the Eames Ranch in Petaluma, California to unpack the goals and secrets of the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity. He explains that he may not be the best person to write objectively about the recent public launch of the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity, a non-profit formed in 2019 to help us explore Charles and Ray Eames’ legacy; particularly their timeless, iterative design process; the chair he sits in every day was designed by the Eameses the year he was born, and their work has been part of his life since he was a young boy looking for the future in architecture magazines at the local public library.
PETALUMA, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Elia Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek

According to a state ABC sign posted in the window where Lokanta is located in downtown Walnut Creek, a new restaurant called Elia will be opening here. For now, Lokanta remains open for the next three to four weeks according to a Lokanta employee. Check out the Pleasanton Elia menu, featuring Greek cuisine here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Silicon Valley

Menlo Park office building is bought by big Bay Area developer

MENLO PARK — A half-century-old office building in the choice Silicon Valley tech and venture capital hub of Menlo Park has been bought by a veteran Bay Area real estate firm for a hefty price. Ellis Partners and New York State Common Retirement Fund, acting through an affiliate, teamed...
ksro.com

Sonoma, Marin, and Mendocino County Encouraging Visitors to Keep Beaches and Waterways Clean

Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties are teaming up with a non-profit to encourage visitors of the coast and waterways not to leave waste. Later this month, Leave No Trace and the three counties will begin a bilingual campaign that will educate and influence visitors regarding visitation impacts during the summer season. Through its Seven Principles, Leave No Trace provides a framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors. Over 55,000 pounds of trash were picked up from the sensitive coastal environment across the three counties last year alone. Over 10 million people annually visit the California coastline and adjacent communities across Marin, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties.
SONOMA, CA

