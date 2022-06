Have you ever had a crush on someone and then realized they were totally emotionally unavailable? When someone is struggling with emotional unavailability, it can be difficult for them to connect and open up to others. As a relationship coach in New York City, I’ve worked with many singles struggling with avoidant dating patterns — and for them, being vulnerable with a prospective love interest isn’t as simple as it sounds. To let their walls down is to contend with a lot of things: their upbringing, their belief systems around love, and ultimately, their relationship with themselves. As a result, they may tell you that they’re super into you, but still come across as inconsistent, evasive, aloof, and flaky.

