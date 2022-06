The longest days of the year are coming up and Saturday Rockland’s got it going on with its revived annual summer street party, side dance parties and public gatherings. Rockland Main Street is kicking up its collective heels to bring the annual street party back to the downtown area this summer. The street will be closed off for foot traffic from 4 to 7 p.m. with plenty of live music, food, and family-friendly activities. Then, the adults-only dock party starts rocking out at Journey's End Marina at the end of Tillson Avenue, featuring a cash-only bar, music, and dancing from 6 to 10 p.m. ID will be required. FMI: Facebook event.

