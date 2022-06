Tyriq Blanding, a Penn State target and Class of 2023 three-star athlete out of Middle Village, New York, has announced on Twitter that he is making his commitment Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman out of Christ the King High School has Penn State in the running along with Michigan, Oregon, Syracuse, and West Virginia. Blanding is recognized by 247Sports composite as the number one ranked recruit in New York. He has also received offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO