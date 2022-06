An inmate from the Santiam Correctional Institution is on the loose. Now Oregon’s Department of Corrections is asking for your help to find him. Jordan Stevens was in a van, taking him back to prison from a work crew assignment. The van stopped at a traffic light in Salem, between Liberty and High Street. The prisoner opened the door, and ran off, around 3:15 PM Wednesday.

SALEM, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO