College Station Firefighters Respond To A Monday House Fire And A Sunday Afternoon Grass Fire That Threatened A Home

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Station firefighters extinguished a house fire Monday afternoon off Rock Prairie Road between Bird Pond Road and Fitch. CSFD reports heavy damage to the single story home near...

wtaw.com

