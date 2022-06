In an inquest into the officer-involved shooting of Charleena Lyles, two officers have filed a motion requesting that no video or photos are taken of their faces over concerns of privacy and safety. The inquest into the wrongful death of Lyles, a black mother of four and victim of domestic violence, who was shot by two Seattle Police Department officers when investigating a burglary she had reported, is set to begin June 21.

1 DAY AGO