ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, ME

F. Thomas Russell, service

penbaypilot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service w/ military honors for F. Thomas Russell, who...

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
penbaypilot.com

Bruce Edward Brierley, obituary

SEARSMONT — Bruce Edward Brierley, of Searsmont, left this world and went on to the next while at home on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born on January 28, 1937. He is predeceased by his mother, Hilda Brierley; father, Edward Brassy Brierley; brother,...
SEARSMONT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Mildred ‘Carlene’ Willey, obituary

WALDOBORO — Mildred “Carlene” Willey, 82, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Born in Rockland, August 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Harvey and Clara Thompson Curtis. Carlene was raised in Rockland and attended Rockland High School.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gary E. Miller, obituary

WARREN — Gary E. Miller, 68, passed away in the comfort of his home and family on Friday, June, 10, 2022 in Warren. Gary was born on January 3, 1954 in Portland, Maine to parents Alvin and Mary Currie Miller. Gary grew up in Falmouth, Maine, attended local schools...
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Multiple fire departments respond to Thomaston house fire

June 16: A day later, the investigation continues into the cause of fire that found its way within the second floor and attic space of a house on Water Street, in Thomaston, Wednesday afternoon. Soon after arriving to 59 Water Street, Thomaston Fire Chief Mikial Mazzeo requested a two-alarm assignment,...
THOMASTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomaston, ME
Obituaries
City
Warren, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Thomaston, ME
Warren, ME
Government
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
Thomaston, ME
Government
penbaypilot.com

Free kids’ meals at Rockland Public Library begin Monday, June 27

ROCKLAND — Rockland Public Library will begin serving free lunches to any child 18 and under on Monday, June 27. The program will run through August 26. Due to changes in USDA (Federal) rules, meals must be eaten on site, according to Rockland Public Library, in a news release. For the Library, this means in the building, in the Children’s garden, or on the Library lawn.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court June 3-9. Zachary Barnett, 35, of Winterport, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs in Winterport June 6, 2019, eight years in prison with all but four years suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine. Douglas D. Knowlton,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County deed transfers

BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds April 11-22. Belfast. William L. and Diane S. Jarrell to William L. Jarrell. Jenny Davis to Amy Adamson. Amy Adamson to Jenny Davis. Warren L. Batchelder Jr. Est. to Jason Batchelder. Craig R. and...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com

THE PUB - OPEN - Lunch 11:30am -2:30pm & Dinner 5:00-9:00pm

An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
SOUTHPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST— Belfast Police reported nine traffic citations May 31 - June 7, with four citations issued for inspection sticker violations, and one citation issued for each of the following violations; operating a motor vehicle with opaque material in a window, operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld electronic device, operating with expired temporary registration, failure to register a vehicle, and failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the nine traffic citations, the following activity was reported.
BELFAST, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
penbaypilot.com

Road work to close part of Route 1 in Brunswick next week

BRUNSWICK — The Maine Department of Transportation will be replacing a culvert on Route 1 (Old Portland Road) in Brunswick next week. The new culvert will be bigger than the existing one to increase the resiliency of this infrastructure. This work requires the full closure of part Route 1...
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: Street parties, Picnics, BBQs, Lobster Boat Races celebrating the Solstice

The longest days of the year are coming up and Saturday Rockland’s got it going on with its revived annual summer street party, side dance parties and public gatherings. Rockland Main Street is kicking up its collective heels to bring the annual street party back to the downtown area this summer. The street will be closed off for foot traffic from 4 to 7 p.m. with plenty of live music, food, and family-friendly activities. Then, the adults-only dock party starts rocking out at Journey's End Marina at the end of Tillson Avenue, featuring a cash-only bar, music, and dancing from 6 to 10 p.m. ID will be required. FMI: Facebook event.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

June 15 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

South Thomaston election results June 14

SOUTH THOMASTON — These are the election results from the Town of South Thomaston for the June 14 elections. The primaries were held for the Democrats and Republicans. What follows is the votes the candidates received by their party members to run in the November 8 general elections. GOVERNOR.
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN - OPEN 4:00 - 8:00PM

In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
BOOTHBAY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Town of Waldoboro election results June 14

WALDOBORO — These are the June 14 election results from the Town of Waldoboro. The primaries were held for the Democrats and Republicans. What follows is the votes the candidates received by their party members to run in the November 8 general elections. GOVERNOR. Mills - 364. GOVERNOR. LePage...
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast June 14 election results

BELFAST — These are the results of the June 14 elections from the City of Belfast. The primaries were held for the Democrats and Republicans. What follows is the votes the candidates received by their party members to run in the November 8 general elections. GOVERNOR. LePage - 191.
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy