Obituary: James W. Zeitz

James W. Zeitz went to be with the Lord quietly in his sleep Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born July 4, 1923, son of Frank and Genevieve (Gruesbeck) Zeitz. He grew up and attended school in Lansing, graduating...
Of Jackson, age 67, went to be with the Lord due to heart problems Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born June 16, 1954, in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of William Emory and Virginia Mae (Brinkmen) Snyder. Terrie graduated from Grass Lake High School in 1974. She worked for Big...
Managing Editor, Newsprint Designer and Reporter for theStockbridge Community News. Board Member of the Stockbridge Area Educational Foundation. Public Relations Director of the Ann Arbor Electrical JATC and Union 4 Life charity.
Originally from Athens, in Calhoun County, Gerald Selbee and his wife, Margaret, made headlines 20 years ago when Gerald found a mathematical loophole in the Winfall lottery. Gerald is played by Bryan Cranston, and Margaret is played by Annette Bening.
Legendary Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Wharton Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Lightfoot is credited with helping to define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s. His songs include “Ribbon of Darkness,” a number one hit on the U.S. country chart with Marty Robbins’ cover in 1965. Lightfoot topped the US Hot 100 or AC chart with the hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated that shipwreck on Lake Superior. Ticket prices vary. The Center is located at Michigan State University, 750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing. whartoncenter.com, 800-WHARTON.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Some communities in Jackson County are getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth. June 19, known as Juneteenth, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger told Texas slave of their emancipation, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
JACKSON, MI - Krista Jarvey is taking over a new administrative role at Jackson’s Middle School at Parkside. Jarvey, who has been associate principal at the school, has been picked to become Parkside’s new principal of instruction, filling a gap created when Jeremy Patterson became Jackson Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of secondary curriculum early in June.
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man is doing some serious prison time after being found guilty of Manslaughter and Felony Firearm. Darvin Cole shot and killed Scott Chuck Charles in Blackman Township on August 6 in the 110 block of Watts St. As a result of the charges, Cole was sentenced to […]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I wish I could have attended a one-room schoolhouse when I was a kid. But nope, I was enrolled right from Kindergarten into a brand new elementary school. Looking at some of Michigan's old one-roomers, I wish I had that memory to look back on, whether it was fun or miserable...I would've been satisfied to just have the experience.
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man and woman who previously had been dating died after a murder-suicide in Gratiot County. The woman's new boyfriend suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his head during the incident early Tuesday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old man from...
LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe, has closed its doors. Its owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the estranged couple who died in a murder-suicide in Gratiot County early Tuesday. Investigators say 23-year-old Reagan Torp of Portland died from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 8000 block of M-57 in North Shade Township around 3:25 a.m. Her 34-year-old...
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are investigating a Tuesday shooting that left two dead and another wounded. Deputies from the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a residence on M-57 in North Shade Township, a community northwest of St Johns, for a homicide. On...
Comments / 0