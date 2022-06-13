Man, 44, is charged with murder after 'hero' boy, 15, was stabbed to death while fighting to protect his mother from knife attacker in their home

A man has been charged with murder after a 'hero' 15-year-old boy was killed while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing.

Jakub Szymanski, 15, died in hospital from his wounds about an hour after emergency services were called to an address in Miles Platting, Manchester, on the evening of June 9.

His mother - named locally as Katarzyna Bastek - was also treated for serious stab wounds at the property in Bednal Drive. Ms Bastek, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed Suleman Altaf, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Jakub.

Altaf has been remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today.

He has been charged with murder, attempted murder and having an article in a public place.

It has been reported that Jakub - known to his family as Kuba - was attacked as he attempted to protect his mother.

Jakub Szymanski was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek (pictured together), who was left injured following the double stabbing in Miles Platting, Manchester, on June 9

Tragic: Jakub died on the evening of June 9 after being fatally stabbed at his home in Manchester

In a tribute, the teenager's family said: 'Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.

'He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City.

'He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he's our hero.'

A person close to Jakub, who is believed to be one of four brothers, told the MEN: 'There's not a chance that boy isn't a hero. Everyone here knew him for being kind and respectful.

'He was quiet, but he was a protector. He fought for his family. He was an amazing person, he was a hero and he should be remembered as one.'

Forensic teams were pictured working the scene on Saturday morning while a police cordon remained in place.

A bunch of flowers could also be seen placed outside the home as locals paid tribute to Jakub.

A forensic investigator takes photos of the crime scene at the house where Jakub was stabbed to death

Police officers comb the area surrounding the scene of the murder for evidence after a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said on Friday night: 'Last night's attack has left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved.

'A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been no doubt, hugely traumatic.

'Our thoughts remain very much with the family and we are absolutely committed to establishing what exactly happened last night.

'Detectives have been working around the clock since this incident was first reported to us and we've now made an arrest which is a huge step forward in getting the family the answers they need.'

