ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Sun rises over Saharan dust cloud in Texas

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Timelapse footage captured the sun rising...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Air quality to be impacted as Sahara dust cloud comes to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has moved into Central Texas and another is on the way. The good news is that the dust clouds make for some amazing sunsets but the bad news is that they also cause hazy days and most importantly, bad air quality.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Hazy day ahead in North Texas as work week nears its end; quick look at weekend forecast

DALLAS (KDAF) — Another hot day is in store for Thursday in North Texas with some afternoon haze in the mix, here’s what you need to know from NWS Fort Worth. The center says it will be another seasonably hot day as the end of the work week nears with highs in the mid 90s to around 100. Saharan dust is set to contribute to some hazy skies with high clouds thinning throughout the day.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Why it will be hazy in North Texas on Thursday

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas saw temperatures either flirt with or reach into the triple digits on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday will be more of the same however, it’ll be accompanied by some haze. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Thursday afternoon will see some winds...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
KVUE

Saharan dust returns to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've looked to the sky and noticed hazy conditions, you're not just imagining it. Saharan dust has returned to Central Texas. This is not an uncommon occurrence this time of year. Strong winds carry plumes of dust from the west coast of Africa thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean to the U.S.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saharan Dust#Storyful#Timelapse
fox7austin.com

Juneteenth: Significance of the holiday to Texas and U.S. history

June 19 is Juneteenth which is now a federal holiday that recognizes the day hundreds of thousands of enslaved men and women in Texas were freed. The news came two and a half years after Pres. Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Dr. Marco Robinson with Prairie View A&M University talks more about Juneteenth's significance as we mark the second national recognition of the day.
TEXAS STATE
Southlake Style

Chama Gaucha Coming To Grapevine

A new Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Grapevine. Based in San Antonio and with two other restaurants in Houston and Chicago, Chama Gaucha is a Brazilian steakhouse that carves and serves sizzling hot meats off of a skewer, from Picanha and filet mignon to Cordiero and Porco. Now it aims to open its fourth restaurant at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine, where Boi Na Braza was previously located before it shut its doors last year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Summer Plants You Can Grow In The Shade

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Here in the heat of the North Texas summer it's time to find some shade, so let's talk about what can grow there.If I had to guess, I would say any question that revolves around, "What can I grow in the shade here?" accounts for about 10% to 15% of ALL questions I get. It is a problem often seen around the base of large trees in front yards across North Texas where the grass just can't quite make it. For those shady spots in the yard, there's actually a wide selection of plants to consider. Just walk...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ways to cope with the Saharan Dust

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Saharan Dust has made its way here in Texas and we’re seeing the effects. The Saharan dust cloud covering the air in parts of Texas has the potential to cause problems for people with asthma, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine […]
Larry Lease

Power outages Being Reported Across North Texas As Temps Soar

The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

See The Most Dangerous Place To Use the Restroom In West Texas!

You wouldn't think that using the restroom ANYWHERE would be "dangerous", whether you're in West Texas or not. I mean, it's the restroom. You're in, you're out. What could possibly be DANGEROUS? Many public places and establishments have requirements like 'You Must Be A Customer' to use the restroom (spend some money in the store or restaurant), while others simply have signs posted that say NO PUBLIC RESTROOMS. But what about when you work at a job where you're outdoors all day? Out in the oil field or roadside construction? Unless you hoping a vehicle and stop at a gas station or truck stop nearby-you're out of luck. So what do you do?
WEST, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy