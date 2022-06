Bright Parrot. Luscious Green. Golden Flame. These are the paint colors draping the walls at Shuggie’s Trash Pie & Natural Wine in San Francisco, creating an eclectic, monochromatic experience made to go hand in hand with the food and the restaurant’s mission of sustainability. From top to bottom, the Shuggie’s rooms are swathed in color, from the shades of yellow in the front room that take over the walls, tables, chairs, and floor to the green room filled with marbleized viridescent tabletops to the glittering booths and patterned flooring that dominate the space. (Even the plates are fun, with dips served in mouth-shaped bowls.) Descriptive phrases from the press release announcing Shuggie’s veered from “trashy-glam” to “Hollywood Regency meets roller disco”; on a recent occasion, owners Kayla Abe and David Murphy called the decor — which the couple designed together — more “70s diner in the future.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO