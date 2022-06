Crossovers in the comic world are always fun to see on screen, but real-life interactions between franchise stars are even better! On June 16, Marvel actors Chloe Bennet and Simu Liu caused quite the stir among fans when they posed for a trio of selfies and shared them online. "Oh look it's marvels first asian superhero..and @SimuLiu is also in the pic too," Bennet captioned a shady tweet on Thursday. Liu joined in on the joke, too, and posted a similar set of pictures on his Instagram page with the caption, "Marvel's first Asian superhero posing with some guy."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO