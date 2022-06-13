‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Gets September Premiere Date

Dakota Johnson is the latest actress to embody one of Jane Austen’s leading ladies in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Persuasion.”. Johnson plays Anne Elliot, an overlooked middle daughter who is nonetheless incredibly insightful and clever — if easily persuaded. Surrounded by her entitled relatives, she is on her own when faced with the return of the dashing, self-made Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), with whom she broke off her engagement nearly a decade prior at the behest of those around her deeming it a degrading match.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO