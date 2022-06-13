ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Gets September Premiere Date

By Katie Campione
 3 days ago
Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is nearly upon us. The upcoming installment of Hulu’s dystopian drama will premiere Sept. 14 with two episodes, the streamer announced Monday. New episodes will stream weekly following the premiere. “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 ended on a dramatic...

Related
TheWrap

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Lincoln Lawyer” for a second season, the streamer’s head of global television Bela Bajaria announced Tuesday at the Banff World Media Festival. Dailyn Rodriguez of “Queen of the South” joins the legal drama as co-showrunner and executive producer with Ted Humphrey, who developed the show with David E. Kelley.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Dakota Johnson Must Choose Between 2 Suitors in Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ Trailer (Video)

Dakota Johnson is the latest actress to embody one of Jane Austen’s leading ladies in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Persuasion.”. Johnson plays Anne Elliot, an overlooked middle daughter who is nonetheless incredibly insightful and clever — if easily persuaded. Surrounded by her entitled relatives, she is on her own when faced with the return of the dashing, self-made Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), with whom she broke off her engagement nearly a decade prior at the behest of those around her deeming it a degrading match.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Villain Has a New Set of Teenage Targets in ‘Original Sin’ Teaser Clip (Video)

Just when you thought “A” was finally gone…the anonymous assailant is terrorizing a new group of girls. HBO Max dropped a teaser for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” on Wednesday, and it looks like moving the franchise to a streamer has made it even more creepy. The teaser begins with someone opening a jewelry box, as a music box version of the “Pretty Little Liars” theme begins to play.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Showcases Diversity With an All-Female, Mostly Nonwhite Writers Room (Video)

TheWrap Screening Series: ”If it ever came within a tiny fraction of proximity to the outer rim of ‘The Twilight Zone,’ I’d be ecstatic,“ creator Vera Miao says. There’s no question whose footsteps you’re walking in if you create an anthology TV series that uses the horror genre examine societal issues: The late-1950s and early ’60s show “The Twilight Zone” became an all-time classic doing just that, and its creator, Rod Serling, casts a long shadow over the TV-horror landscape.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Sam Worthington Reveals the Surprising Touch He Added to Harrowing ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Finale

The actor talks to TheWrap about that final episode and his approach to the character of Ron Lafferty. When Sam Worthington was first approached about starring in a limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s true-crime book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” he was somewhat cautious. He had read the book years ago, but the crime at its center – the murder of a young woman and her child in a tight-knit Mormon community – was so horrific, he worried an adaptation might run the risk of feeling exploitative.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Zac Efron to Star In ‘The Iron Claw’ For A24

Zac Efron is set to star in “The Iron Claw” for A24, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Sean Durkin, who broke out at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival with “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and subsequently won Best Director, is writing and directing “The Iron Claw.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheWrap

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Trailer: Who Is That Masked Man? (Video)

In the Season 2 trailer for “Only Murders in the Building,” which Hulu released Tuesday, the podcasting trio (played by stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short) who are all now persons of interest in the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), find that a masked individual has been planting evidence in their apartments. And is he also following Mabel (Gomez)?
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Offer’ Director Adam Arkin Breaks Down the Finale’s Biggest Moments, From ‘The Godfather’ Premiere to the Oscars

Arkin took TheWrap behind the scenes of the Paramount+ series’ final episode. After a lengthy journey that involved pacifying mercurial businessmen and mob bosses, navigating tricky politics and permits, and working hard to get Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) all the talent he needed past the studio, Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) and the team finally completed and released “The Godfather” in the season finale of “The Offer.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

Sian Clifford, Fred Armisen and More Join Rob Lowe in Netflix’s ‘Unstable’

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) and acclaimed comedic actor Fred Armisen are among the stars joining Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe’s new Netflix comedy “Unstable.”. Rachel Marsh (“Just Beyond”), Emma Ferreira (“Transplant”) and Aaron Branch are also joining the cast as series regulars alongside Clifford. Meanwhile, Tom Allen (“Barry”) and JT Parr (“Real Bros of Simi Valley”) are rounding out the recurring guest stars along with Armisen.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Survived a Crazy Season 14 With a Straight Queen and Fart Jokes

This story about “RuPaul’s Drag Race” first appeared in the Limited Series/Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Fourteen seasons in and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is still sparking cultural conversations. Take the one that cropped up in January before the Season 14 premiere, when word broke that the long-running VH1 franchise would be introducing the show’s first straight male drag queen, Maddy Morphosis.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Inside the Look and Lenses of ‘Severance’

This story about “Severance” first appeared in the Comedy & Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné got the call from director Ben Stiller asking her to come on board a deeply conceptual science fiction series called “Severance” for AppleTV+, she said yes immediately. They’d had a terrific experience working on the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora”. But unlike the gritty ’70s feel of that ripped-from-the-headlines prison-escape drama, “Severance” was a purposely rigid-looking mindbender often set in claustrophobic offices. With only four walls in view, its characters—led by Mark (Adam Scott), the grief-stricken, brain-altered Lumon Industries rep—go about their day blissfully unaware of a greater conspiracy at play. (Or are they?)
TV & VIDEOS
