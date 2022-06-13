ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

PFLAG celebrating Pride Month in June

By Michelle Graves
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

June is Pride Month and PFLAG Manistee invites everyone to celebrate by attending its in-person meeting this...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Society
Manistee, MI
Society
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pflag#Pride Month#Racism#Pflag Manistee#Holy Trinity Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
693
Followers
930
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy