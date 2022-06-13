Georgia flips three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller

Flip season has started early for the Georgia Bulldogs, as three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller has opted to decommit from the Penn State Nittany Lions and announce his commitment to the staff in Athens on Monday.

Miller, ranked as the nation’s No. 522 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, is Georgia’s ninth commitment of the class.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound rising senior also becomes the second offensive line commit, joining Anniston’s Ryqueze McElderry.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s a better opportunity down there for me on and off the field. Georgia fits what I’m looking for in a school when it comes to staff, area, and education,” Miller told BWI’s Ryan Snyder of the decision.

When he committed to the Nittany Lions, Blue and White Illustrated film analyst Thomas Frank Carr broke down what Penn State was adding in the pickup:

“There’s not a lot of difference between guard positions in modern football, but for tradition’s sake, Miller should pencil in on the right side. He’s a solid fit as a run-blocking guard with a robust frame, good quickness, and excellent pad level. His potential to dig under and root out defensive tackles should have Penn State fans breathing a sigh of relief. Those same skills and coaching should make up for any lack of lateral agility that shows up in space as well. This opens the door for him to be a quality pass-protector. Still, he’ll still need to focus on this area not to be beaten by smaller, quicker defenders, but the task is not as tall from the inside of the line.”

Joshua Miller likely projects to the guard position in Athens, where he will work under new offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

He is Searels’ first offensive line commitment since joining the staff earlier this year.

Are you all Georgia?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.