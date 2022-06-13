ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia flips three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller

By Jake Reuse about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjmC7_0g9JFmIH00

Flip season has started early for the Georgia Bulldogs, as three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller has opted to decommit from the Penn State Nittany Lions and announce his commitment to the staff in Athens on Monday.

Miller, ranked as the nation’s No. 522 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, is Georgia’s ninth commitment of the class.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound rising senior also becomes the second offensive line commit, joining Anniston’s Ryqueze McElderry.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s a better opportunity down there for me on and off the field. Georgia fits what I’m looking for in a school when it comes to staff, area, and education,” Miller told BWI’s Ryan Snyder of the decision.

When he committed to the Nittany Lions, Blue and White Illustrated film analyst Thomas Frank Carr broke down what Penn State was adding in the pickup:

“There’s not a lot of difference between guard positions in modern football, but for tradition’s sake, Miller should pencil in on the right side. He’s a solid fit as a run-blocking guard with a robust frame, good quickness, and excellent pad level. His potential to dig under and root out defensive tackles should have Penn State fans breathing a sigh of relief. Those same skills and coaching should make up for any lack of lateral agility that shows up in space as well. This opens the door for him to be a quality pass-protector. Still, he’ll still need to focus on this area not to be beaten by smaller, quicker defenders, but the task is not as tall from the inside of the line.”

Joshua Miller likely projects to the guard position in Athens, where he will work under new offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

He is Searels’ first offensive line commitment since joining the staff earlier this year.

Are you all Georgia?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

The Georgia Bulldogs have the best college town in America

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Athens, and to no one’s surprise, it is the best college town in the country. Georgia’s social media account posted a video about Athens being the best college town, and we must agree. From sports to music and food, there isn’t much that the Classic City doesn’t offer its people.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia safety commits to South Carolina over Clemson, others

South Carolina has a new commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Putnam County (Georgia) standout Jalon Kilgore verbally pledged to Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks. For his commitment ceremony, Kilgore narrowed his options down to a final 5 of South Carolina, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee Tech. Kilgore, out...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 10th congressional candidate files complaint over opponent's tweet

ATLANTA - In the congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district, things have gotten ugly between two Republicans. Tuesday, Vernon Jones filed a complaint with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office over a tweet sent by opponent Mike Collins' campaign. "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual...
ATLANTA, GA
Oconee Enterprise

New restaurants come to Watkinsville and Oconee

The bright colors and hanging disco balls of White Tiger Deluxe give off a fun and whimsy vibe. Even bathrooms have their own disco lights and music. “[That’s] is how we wanted the space to feel,” said Melinda Edwards, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Ken. “The restaurant ended up looking shockingly like our own home, so it feels like you are visiting our home when you walk through the doors.”
WATKINSVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Searels
WKRC

80 Acres has announced its biggest farm yet, a $120M investment

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - 80 Acres is heading south. The Hamilton-based vertical farming startup will invest $120 million to build out its next location — and its largest and most expensive farm to date — in the Greater Atlanta area. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally announced the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Red and Black

ACCPD arrests armed robbery suspect

At around 12:30 a.m. on June 8, the Athens-Clarke County Police responded to an armed robbery on the 2300 block on West Broad Street, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The victim, identified as a 25-year-old male from Athens, was approached by the suspect who...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy