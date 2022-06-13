ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Self-professed Charleston gang member sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tz83m_0g9JFPwS00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A self-professed Charleston gang member has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Based on evidence that was presented in court, 29-year-old Travis Stefenon Dequan Lawrence – a felon and self-professed member of a dangerous gang – had a stolen pistol with a magazine that had 17 rounds of hollow-point ammunition when he was arrested.

Records show he has been involved in criminal activity since he was 14 years old.

Naked man found in stolen utility truck following Colleton Co crash

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Lawrence to 84 months in prison which will be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.  Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.  As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime,” said the US Attorney’s Office for the District of SC. “This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Charleston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell prosecuted the case in federal court in coordination with Assistant Solicitor Stephanie Linder of the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 8

Related
sclawyersweekly.com

Defendants to pay $4M in dram shop case

By Heath Hamacher The estate of a bicyclist killed by a drunk driver has settled its wrongful death claims with two Charleston-area drinking establishments for more than $4 million, its attorneys report. Liam Duffy and David Yarborough Jr. of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston said that on July 4, 2019, the defendant spent more than six hours drinking ...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Phone call recordings from Alex Murdaugh in jail

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WCIV)– After a Freedom of Information Act request, Charleston television station WCIV received the recorded phone calls Alex Murdaugh made from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Murdaugh made 121 calls from October 2021 until February 2022. Anne Emerson gives us an idea of what was on...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Prison#South Carolina#Street Gang#Colleton Co
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Woman in custody after argument turned physical

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a Florida Avenue location about an assault. According to a report, police arrested Kendra Thomas, 44, after she allegedly hit another woman with an object described as a “wire oven grate.” The victim was sitting outside in a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect arrested in double homicide in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested in what officials say has been determined to be a double homicide near Eutawville, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | Two charged after two-county chase ends in Newberry County. Officials say investigators were called to Wesgar...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Deputy charged in crash that killed three Colleton women

The investigation into the tragic Mother’s Day accident between a Colleton County family and a Charleston County deputy has come to an end. Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide that killed Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28; Stephania Dantzler, 53; and Miranda Dantzler, 22.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a boater who was found in the Charleston Harbor after being reported missing. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Thomas Dovell, a 73-year-old male from Charleston, was found on Wednesday. Charleston Police, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one of their own was the victim of a deadly crash Tuesday night. LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers Avenue from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Employee accused of stealing over $5K from Johns Island Dollar General

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee of a Dollar General store faces larceny charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a Johns Island Dollar General in reference to reoccurring thefts from the store. The store’s district manager told deputies that […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO mourns loss of detention officer killed in crash on Rivers Avenue

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its employees. Detention Deputy LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died Tuesday evening in a crash on Rivers Avenue while commuting in her personal vehicle, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday. Bomar had finished her shift...
live5news.com

Police investigating deadly Rivers Avenue crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another injured in a crash on Rivers Avenue Tuesday night. Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 8100 block of Rivers Avenue for a crash involving two vehicles on the eastbound side. Police...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Good Samaritan stabbed after stopping to help person in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted murder that happened Monday afternoon along Johnson Road in Dorchester County. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stopped to help after noticing a man who was lying in the roadway. After stopping, deputies say the man got up, approached her, and then […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy