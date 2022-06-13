ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Mac Jones: He's the real deal

By Sam Gillenwater about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdbFA_0g9JEpjR00
Todd Kirkland | Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones won the starting job over Cam Newton and became a leader in New England from Day 1. Following in the footsteps of Tom Brady was no small feat yet he helped the team to a 10-7 record and a Wildcard appearance. As a rookie, he finished with 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Coming off a Pro-Bowl selection in his first season, Jones will look to build on that foundation in Year 2. When asked about his quarterback’s projection heading into next season, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers says Jones has taken the offense all to himself.

“You say, ‘Has he taken control of the offense?’ That’s just a capital Yes,” said Meyers during a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “Exclamation mark, exclamation mark. He’s the real deal.”

Meyers was Jones’ go-to option with a team leading 126 targets last season. He totaled 83 catches for 866 yards and two touchdowns in his third season as a Patriot. Now that they’ve built a connection with him over the last year, they’re spending this offseason working on the finer details of how Jones wants his receiving core to play.

“We all kinda try to just catch up to what’s in his mind and his vision. I know him and coach have been doing a great job of just relaying information to us,” said Meyers. “Ultimately when we’re out there, he tells us when we ask him how do you want it? Where do you want us to be? When do you want us to be there? He’s been really adamant about what he says.”

If nothing else, Jones’ cerebral has made it easy for him to step right into success in the NFL. It has also made it easy on his receivers to adjust to their new QB1. After a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wildcard, Jones will have the Patriots on a mission to get another shot in the postseason. From there, Meyers says all he and his teammates will have to do is get their hands on what Jones airs in their direction

“He has a clear vision in his mind. It’s really easy to work with him because he just puts us in the right direction. We just (have) to catch the balls he throws.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Ranking the Big Ten: Wide Receiver

As the 2022 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our Ranking the Big Ten series by ranking the top five returning wide receivers in the conference, a group of experienced, dangerous athletes. 1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
On3.com

Mike McCarthy addresses kicker position, open roster spot

The Dallas Cowboys only have one kicker on the roster as they wrap up minicamp this week but head coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t necessarily see it staying that way. “It’s not a process of not looking,” McCarthy said this week. “You want competition in all these positions. Competition in the kicking position is something you may see in the future.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#American Football
On3.com

CBS Sports forecasts Jalyn Armour-Davis role for Ravens in 2022

Jalyn Armour-Davis is looking to take everything he learned at Alabama and find success in the NFL. Evidently, some experts believe the former Crimson Tide star can be a sleeper play-maker for the Baltimore Ravens. While searching for players selected after the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft who can make immediate impacts, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports identified Armour-Davis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Sam Pittman details offensive line battles, left tackle position

The Arkansas offensive line had several position battles going this spring but none more consequential than the one at left tackle. Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is trying to replace Myron Cunningham who is now a rookie with the Houston Texans. After working several players in at left tackle this spring, Pittman is confident that the position will be solid, but he and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles are still working on finding the perfect rotation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy