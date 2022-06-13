ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Josh Miller switches commitment from Penn State to Georgia

By Ryan Snyder about 5 hours
Penn State lost a commitment from offensive lineman Josh Miller. (Credit: Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Former Penn State offensive lineman Josh Miller explains his decision to switch to Georgia. Join BWI for just $1 to learn more on that and so much more.

