Who could be Auburn's next commitment?

Running back Jeremiah Cobb is a major Auburn target.

As we enter two more big recruiting weekends at Auburn to finish of June, the Tigers two 2023 verbals.

But, more could be coming soon.

Who are the top candidates to be Auburn’s next commitment? Here are some players of note ….

***DJ Chester, OL, McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian

ON3 CONSENSUS RANKING: No. 30 recruit in Georgia.

411: The Tigers were the first visit on his official visit calendar but at this time, nothing else is set up. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Bryan Harsin’s program (41.2 percent) big over the field, with Florida State being the next closest (18.5 percent). Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend targeted Chester early and that relationship could pay dividends for the Tigers. More visits to other schools are coming but you have to feel good about where Auburn sits right now.

(***OFFICIAL VISIT SCOOP FROM THIS WEEKEND IN THE WAR ROOM***)

The Tigers are trending for some key in-state recruits

***Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic

ON3 CONSENSUS RANKING: No. 7 running back in the country.

411: Cobb recently took an official to Clemson and will now officially visit Auburn on Friday. Behind the scenes, we continue to hear he has a great relationship with Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams and that is a huge key to this recruitment. That Williams has been there, done that at both Auburn and in the NFL resonates with Cobb. The chance to play for Cadillac is huge here. That can’t be overstated. But it’s not the only key factor that seems to be working in Auburn’s favor. According to our intel, proximity to home also is big.

***Karmello English, Phenix City (Ala.) Central

ON3 CONSENSUS RANKING: No. 130 recruit in the country.

411: Auburn is the favorite with programs such as Kentucky and Alabama also involved. English announced last Friday he will make his commitment July 2. He was on an official visit to Kentucky at the time he shared that info. English hasn’t taken an official visit to Auburn yet, but per Auburn Live’s Jeff Lee look for that to happen before he announces. Keep an eye on Auburn getting him in for a mid-week visit around June 21. Some close to English view Auburn as the team to beat. We agree.

Auburn should do well on the defensive line this cycle

***Keldric Faulk, edge, Highland Home (Ala.)

ON3 CONSENSUS RANKING: No. 62 recruit in the country.

411: Faulk is a priority target for the Tigers and after his official visit to Auburn this past weekend it sure feels like Harsin and Co. are in a great spot. Faulks is a small-town country kid who seems to fit the profile — both athletically and personality wise — of what Auburn wants. Additionally, he’s tight with Auburn edge coach Roc Bellantoni and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. Faulk, who is on pace to graduate in December, said the main schools in his recruitment are Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State. Several people in the know think Auburn is in a strong spot. Faulk plans to be back in Auburn for Big Cat Weekend in late July. He might shut things down not long after that.

***Brock Glenn, QB, Memphis Lausanne Collegiate School

ON3 CONSENSUS RANKING: No. 23 quarterback in the country.

411: Auburn offered Glenn this spring and he has since seen his recruitment blow up largely do to a strong Elite 11 showing. Right now, the Tigers lead for Glenn in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (94.3 percent) but while schools such as Florida State and TCU also are in the mix it was the offer from Ohio State last week that got everyone’s attention. Yet the Buckeyes also are involved with Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad and he’ll officially visit them this weekend. For now, you’d have to still consider Auburn the favorite.

One again, Georgia is on the Tigers’ minds

***Joshua Horton, DT, Fairborn (Ga.) Langston Hughes

ON3 CONSENSUS RANKING: No. 56 recruit in Georgia.

411: Auburn was on Horton early and that has the Tigers very much in the game. North Carolina and Tennessee are two others involved, but keep an eye on UCF. We continue to hear the Knights are in this recruitment more than many realize. That said, Auburn has several things working in its factor. For one thing, the Tigers were among his first big offers. He has visited a bunch and likes it there. And, of course, 4-star safety Terrance Love, a close friend and high school teammate, already is on the Auburn commit list. Horton will officially visit North Carolina later this month and more officials could happen. He appears to be in no hurry to commit but Auburn will continue to push. Forget about Horton’s 3-star rating; Auburn loves him.

***RyQueze McElderry, OL, Anniston (Ala.)

ON3 CONSENSUS RANKING: No. 22 recruit in the state of Alabama.

411: McElderry is a longtime Georgia commit, but Auburn is making a serious run and he’s nearing a final decision. He officially visited the Tigers in late May and by all accounts that gave Auburn a serious boost. It sounds like McElderry isn’t far away from finalizing things. It’s a toss up right now with Auburn battling hard.

(***OFFICIAL VISIT SCOOP FROM THIS WEEKEND IN THE WAR ROOM***)