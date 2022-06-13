Georgia flips 3-Star offensive lineman Joshua Miller from Penn State

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Joshua Miller committed to Penn State late in November. He was happily committed to the Nittany Lions and excited about the class James Franklin is putting together this cycle.

Then Georgia came in with an offer early in May. After thinking about it for a few weeks, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive tackle out of Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy took a visit to Athens early in June.

He went home, compared the two programs, and Miller decided he wanted to be a Bulldog.

“When I was at Georgia, I just had that feeling,” Miller told On3. “It was a home feeling. I got down there the last day of May, I worked out on June 1, and it just felt right.

“The academics, the coaches, how they develop players, and I feel Georgia will put me in the best position to be my best. From the area to the chance to play for a National Championship to the competition – everything about Georgia fits who I am.

“The is the right move for me.”

Stacy Searels was a key factor in Miller’s decision

New offensive line coach Stacy Searels played a big role in this decision. He offered and recruited Miller while he was coaching at North Carolina. After working Miller out in Chapel Hill last summer, the two established a relationship and stayed in contact.

Once Searels got to Georgia, he started recruiting Miller for the Bulldogs. That connection was key.

“Me and coach Searels just had that vibe right away. I was a target for him at North Carolina and that carried over to Georgia.

“From the beginning, he loved me as a player, he wanted to coach me, and now we get to work together. We have had a tight relationship from the jump, so I am excited to build it even stronger.”

The two worked together almost two weeks ago. Miller believes in Searels.

“I worked out with him at camp twice and it was a great experience both times. He has coached some great ones, he knows how to develop players, and I am putting 100% of my trust in him. I know he will make me better and help me get where I want to be.”

Miller had to make two calls over the weekend

Miller made it public on June 13, but he gave Searels and Kirby Smart the news on June 10. After spending a little over 24 hours in Athens, he went home, thought about it, and made his decision.

“When coach Searels invited to me camp, I shot it down first, but I am so glad I went,” Miller said. “That visit changed everything. After working with coach Searels, I met with coach Smart. That was big for me.

“As I traveled back home, I thought a lot about meeting with coach Smart, working with coach Searels, and what Georgia could do for me.

“After a few days, I knew. It had to be Georgia.”

With that decision, Miller had to make the tough call to Penn State.

“I will always have love for the Penn State staff. I have an amazing bond with the coaches and the players there. It was definitely a tough call, but at the end of the day, business is business.

“I had to do what was best for me, and that was to go to Georgia.”

Miller will be back in Athens June 24-26 for an official visit.