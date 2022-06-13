ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-star IOL Austin Ramsey commits to KENTUCKY

 3 days ago
Austin Ramsey’s official visit to Kentucky over the weekend must have gone quite well. The 6-foot-3, 365-pound interior offensive lineman from the class of 2023 announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.

Ramsey is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 671 overall recruit in the country, per the On3 Consensus. He chose UK over the likes of Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Boston College, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Playing out of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA, Ramsey was in Lexington this past weekend for his first official visit. He was one of a dozen-plus important visitors on campus and he was clearly impressed with what he saw. Ramsey received his scholarship offer from Kentucky back in Oct. 2021 from then-offensive line coach Eric Wolford. But new offensive line coach Zach Yenser continued the relationship and did enough to secure a commitment.

Kentucky now has seven commits in place for the ’23 class, led by four-star WR Shamar Porter. Ramsey is the sixth three-star to land with the ‘Cats, joining EDGE Tommy Ziesmer, RB Kaden Moorman, TE Tanner Lemaster, OT Malachi Wood, and ATH Ty Bryant.

WKYT 27

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington

Georgetown College has announced a fundraising campaign to support the varsity golf program. County by County, Pt. 2 (6/14/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/14/2022) WATCH | Lexington emergency room doctors preparing for heat-related illnesses. Updated: 18 hours ago. We contacted UK and Saint Joseph hospitals and both said they...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

1 injured in shooting at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured in a shooting at the Tates Creek Centre shopping plaza Tuesday afternoon. Lexington police told FOX 56 that at around 6:46 p.m. they arrived at the shopping center after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. An injured man was...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Less Than Two Minute Vehicle Pursuit In Kentucky

DRY RIDGE, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Monday, June 13, 2022 at approximately 12:09 P.M. Trooper Dwayne Ison conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Valley Road in Bourbon County. Trooper Ison issued a citation to the driver and the vehicle left the area.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington neighbors voice concerns over plans for historic building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Neighbors in one downtown Lexington community met to discuss their concerns and frustrations over the Lexington Rescue Mission’s (LRM) plans to relocate their services to the area. The LRM said they are moving to the area because that’s where many of their clients are, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
