3-star IOL Austin Ramsey commits to KENTUCKY

Austin Ramsey’s official visit to Kentucky over the weekend must have gone quite well. The 6-foot-3, 365-pound interior offensive lineman from the class of 2023 announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.

Ramsey is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 671 overall recruit in the country, per the On3 Consensus. He chose UK over the likes of Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Boston College, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Playing out of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA, Ramsey was in Lexington this past weekend for his first official visit. He was one of a dozen-plus important visitors on campus and he was clearly impressed with what he saw. Ramsey received his scholarship offer from Kentucky back in Oct. 2021 from then-offensive line coach Eric Wolford. But new offensive line coach Zach Yenser continued the relationship and did enough to secure a commitment.

Kentucky now has seven commits in place for the ’23 class, led by four-star WR Shamar Porter. Ramsey is the sixth three-star to land with the ‘Cats, joining EDGE Tommy Ziesmer, RB Kaden Moorman, TE Tanner Lemaster, OT Malachi Wood, and ATH Ty Bryant.