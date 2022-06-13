ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

College names special assistant to the president for inclusion

pct.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania College of Technology has appointed experienced educator Nathaniel E. Woods Jr. to a newly created position: special assistant to the president for inclusion transformation. Woods comes to Penn College from Grays Harbor College, Aberdeeen, Washington, where he is interim dean of workforce education and a tenured faculty member...

pctoday.pct.edu

pct.edu

Two horticulture alumnae awarded memorial scholarships

Recent graduates of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s landscape/plant production technology program were chosen for both of this year’s Fred Winter Memorial Awards for Excellence in Horticulture from the Philadelphia Society for Promoting Agriculture. Rebecca Cornish, of Lewisburg, and Faith E. Mitchell, of Sunbury, will each receive $1,500 in...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical Hospital ambassadors raise tens of thousands for community healthcare

Lewisburg, Pa. — In an effort to boost funding for community healthcare initiatives, Evangelical Community Hospital has created the Ambassador Challenge. The Challenge has three "ambassadors" representing the Hospital to encourage charitable giving. Throughout the month of May 2022, the first three ambassadors raised $75,555. In total, the Challenge and its associated events including a raffle and auction, raised over $153,000. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Old Lycoming residents question transparency of police regionalization process

Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. — Some residents of Old Lycoming Township continue to voice concerns over the transparency and costs associated with police regionalization. In January of this year, Christopher Kriner, the former chief of Old Lycoming Township Police Department (OLPD) announced he would return to criminal investigation at his previous rank of detective sergeant after serving as chief for just 10 months. Kriner served as interim chief until TVRPD...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Williamsport, PA
Education
bloomsburgpa.org

Bloomsburg Police Department awarded $33,000 through Arconic Foundation

We are excited to announce that the Bloomsburg Police Department is joining the list of Arconic Foundation recipients!. From 2008 – 2022, Arconic Foundation has provided over 1.8 million dollars to nonprofit and community organizations in and around the Bloomsburg area that focus on enhancing education, promoting environmental sustainability, and advancing social equity. The Bloomsburg Police Department was awarded a $33,000 grant through Arconic Foundation to implement ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics) training for all officers in Bloomsburg and surrounding areas. ICAT was developed by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to provide officers with the mindset, skills, and abilities to effectively defuse volatile incidents in a crisis situation. Chief Scott Price with the Bloomsburg Police Department applied for the grant within his first five months of employment. The Town is grateful to have Chief Price on board with his background and the network connections he brings to the department that serves the community. The results of ICAT were empirically validated by Dr. Robin Engle, University of Cincinnati Research Institute, in a stepped wedge research analysis in Louisville (Louisville Metro Police) which demonstrated significant reductions in officer injuries, citizen injuries and complaints.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Defendants in Penn State hazing death suit seek to keep depositions confidential until trial

WILLIAMSPORT -- Concerns that information from depositions in a Penn State fraternity hazing death case could be made public has led to a request for a confidentiality order. More than two dozen defendants, mostly former members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, asked U.S. Middle Judge Matthew W. Brann on Wednesday to issue such an order in a suit stemming from the 2017 death of Timothy Piazza.
PENN, PA
WBRE

Williamsport pool preparing to open this summer

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After almost two years of being closed, a recreational staple in the Williamsport community is getting ready to make a splash. The memorial pool is scheduled to be up and running in the coming weeks. After being closed since 2020, the pool at Williamsport’s Memorial Park is finally re-opening. “We […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven pickleball: build it and they will come

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Wednesday morning was a special morning for Ron Haffley, self-described local “ambassador” for pickleball. The morning marked the first official use of the new pickleball courts at Hanna Park in Lock Haven. The longtime park tennis courts have been converted to pickleball use, through a collaborative effort between the City of Lock Haven and local pickleball enthusiasts.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wagging Tail Coffee Co. opens Watsontown location

Watsontown, Pa. — Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is opening a second location in the town where it all started. The Watsontown location will have a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The new shop, located at 207 Main Street, will feature the regular menu of coffees, lemonades, milkshake-type drinks, and green teas. Baked goods also will be offered. The menu will be similar to the Allenwood location, which opened in August 2021. ...
WATSONTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Recycle drop-off in Old Lycoming Township still accepting items, thanks to DEP-funded improvements

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — Recent improvements to the Old Lycoming Township recycling center aim to curb illegal dumping and help control costs associated with removal of trash and other non-recyclable items. DEP visited the site on Wednesday to tour the facility at 1240 Princeton Avenue, and to promote DEP Recycling Grant programs established through the Municipal Waste Planning Recycling and Waste Reduction Act, known as Act 101, which took effect in 1998. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Montgomery takes PIAA Class A State Championships

Montgomery, Pa. — It's a dream come true for Montgomery softball team, who defeated District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic at Penn State’s Beard Field. The team secured the PIAA Class A State Championship in a 5-1 win. Related reading: Montgomery looking to ditch runner-up shirt for new championship threads Stay tuned — full story to come!
MONTGOMERY, PA
Times Leader

Kingston resident appointed to Luzerne County Council

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kingston resident Matthew Mitchell will fill the vacant eleventh Luzerne County Council seat through 2023, a council majority decided Tuesday. Mitchell had been among 11 Republican applicants. He told council during his public interview last month he has relevant experience working...
KINGSTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NEPA school administrator accused of inappropriate relations with a student

A former Hazleton Area School District administrator is facing allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a female student. The charges against 60-year old James Hudock from Drums include two counts of corruption of minors—one a felony for sexual contact with a student. Hudock was a teacher in the district and was an assistant principal before abruptly retiring last fall. A short time later details of an investigation surfaced in a search warrant served at his home. He is free on $50-thousand dollars bail pending a hearing on the charges.
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloom council decides fate of geese

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A proposal to round up and euthanize geese at the Bloomsburg Town park was voted down Monday night after months of backlash from residents and animal rights advocates. Council voted unanimously to reject a $7,000 plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to harass and cull part of a large flock of non-migratory Canada geese that have taken up residence at the park. Now it will be...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Siren sound in Williamsport on Wednesday confirmed as system error

The Williamsport Bureau Fire has confirmed that an emergency siren emitting from the Penn Street Armory on Wednesday, Jun 15, around 12:30 p.m. had sounded in error. The sirens were not sounded intentionally, but resulted from a system malfunction which is now under investigation. In the event of an emergency, the warning sirens serve as a public notice to take precautions, including going inside and monitoring news outlets. The city has a standard to provide the public ample notice of an emergency warning siren.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 PIAA Class 5A baseball championship preview: Bethel Park vs. Selinsgrove

Bethel Park (20-3) vs. Selinsgrove (23-2) 4:30 p.m. Friday at Medlar Field, Lubrano Park at Penn State. Bethel Park – The No. 3 team out of the WPIAL defeated District 6 champion Central Mountain in the first round, 4-3, shut out the team it lost to in the district semifinals, West Allegheny, 7-0, in the quarterfinals and beat Donegal out of District 3 in the semifinals, 8-5.
BETHEL PARK, PA

