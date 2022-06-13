College names special assistant to the president for inclusion

We are excited to announce that the Bloomsburg Police Department is joining the list of Arconic Foundation recipients!. From 2008 – 2022, Arconic Foundation has provided over 1.8 million dollars to nonprofit and community organizations in and around the Bloomsburg area that focus on enhancing education, promoting environmental sustainability, and advancing social equity. The Bloomsburg Police Department was awarded a $33,000 grant through Arconic Foundation to implement ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics) training for all officers in Bloomsburg and surrounding areas. ICAT was developed by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to provide officers with the mindset, skills, and abilities to effectively defuse volatile incidents in a crisis situation. Chief Scott Price with the Bloomsburg Police Department applied for the grant within his first five months of employment. The Town is grateful to have Chief Price on board with his background and the network connections he brings to the department that serves the community. The results of ICAT were empirically validated by Dr. Robin Engle, University of Cincinnati Research Institute, in a stepped wedge research analysis in Louisville (Louisville Metro Police) which demonstrated significant reductions in officer injuries, citizen injuries and complaints.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO