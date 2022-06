Sarkozy’s Bakery has been providing fresh baked goods to the Kalamazoo community since 1978. As Judy Sarkozy nears her 81st birthday, she began to wonder what the future of her beloved business would become. Many people may not remember, but Sarkozy and her bakery overcame a devastating fire in 2012, though she was near the age of retirement, with the help and love of the Kalamazoo community Sarkozy was able to rebuild. In hopes of preserving the strong business she made, a succession plan was set in place for the first time in 44 years.

