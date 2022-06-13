Five-star running back officially visiting Notre Dame this week

Richard Young (Chad Simmons/On3)

Notre Dame recruiting has been rolling the past couple weeks. Irish Invasion June 5 was a big hit. The Irish have already landed three new commitments this month, and Notre Dame had 17 official visitors on campus over the weekend.

There’s been no shortage of recruiting news, and just when you think there’d be a break for a moment before another major official visit weekend June 17, we’re here to remind everyone that the Fighting Irish will be hosting a five-star running back on campus.

Blue & Gold sources confirmed this morning that Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior class of 2023 five-star running back Richard Young is set to arrive to South Bend Tuesday for his 48-hour official visit. It will be Young’s first trip to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame was not considered much of a contender for Young until May 17 when he tweeted out that he’d be taking an official to South Bend. The Irish offered him back in Feb. of 2021 and he had narrowed down his list twice afterwards but left Notre Dame out of those top groups. But now, Notre Dame is clearly one of his top options.

“[Notre Dame] is a school I’ve been interested in for a while,” Young recently told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “I just kept it on the low, and me and the running backs coach [Deland McCullough] built a strong relationship.”

Young took official visits to Oklahoma June 3-5 and Alabama June 10-12. He’ll head to Notre Dame for a midweek visit followed by a trip to Georgia this weekend. He was going to officially visit Ohio State at the end of the month but replaced that trip with Oregon.

The 5-11, 199-pounder ranks as the nation’s No. 25 overall player and No. 1 running back according to the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 prospect from the loaded state of Florida.

Notre Dame currently has one running back commitment, coming from four-star Jayden Limar out of Lake Stevens (Wash.) High. The Irish are also expected to host St. Louis Christian Brothers four-star back Jeremiyah Love this weekend.

Young currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $228k, which ranks No. 25 among current high school athletes. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.