Austin, TX

Inside Scoop: Arch Manning official visit preview, other top prospects seeing Texas this week

By Eric Nahlin about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Arch Manning and Jalen Hale (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

To say this week is an important week for Steve Sarkisian and staff is putting it mildly. Arch Manning will be in town, as will several other top Texas Longhorns recruiting targets.

