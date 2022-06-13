Report: Former Alabama basketball star JaMychal Green traded as part of NBA Draft deal

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former Alabama basketball star JaMychal Green is on the move.

The 31-year-old veteran spent his last two seasons in Denver playing alongside league MVP Nikola Jokic, but is now being traded. We’ll see if Jokic can win another without a stable forward like Green by his side. According to the sources of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Denver is trading JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks.”

Also according to Woj, “the Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34.” So there you have it. After the front office reshuffle following former executive Tim Connelly’s departure for Minnesota, Nuggets brass has decided to ship Green off in exchange for the final pick of the first round in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Green heads to Oklahoma City, where wins are scarce and night life is nonexistent. Good luck in the Sooner State, JaMychal.

Green career background

JaMychal Green was a four-year starter for the Crimson Tide from the 2008-09 season through 2012. 114 career games started, to be exact. And he was their leading scorer as a junior and senior, and second in scoring as a sophomore. Over 1,600 career points in college, two-time All-SEC and one of the steadiest, most productive ‘Bama basketball careers in school history. Quite the player at the college level.

After departing Tuscaloosa, Green was passed over in the 2012 draft, but caught on as a summer league player for the Spurs, an opportunity he then turned into a contract with their G-League team. He bounced around the Spurs developmental system for a few seasons and went to France for a year in between time in San Antonio.

His big breakout on the court didn’t come until he moved over to the Grizzlies during the 2015 season. Green only averaged two points a game in 2015. But by 2016, he emerged as a legit NBA player that played in 78 out of 82 games and even started in a handful of them.

After four successful years as part of the Grit and Grind, Green moved again. This time to the Clippers, where he spent two years and oversaw a changing of the guard among the team’s stars — from Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Neither group experienced much postseason success. So when Green hit 30 years old, he departed for Denver.

He helped Nikola Jokic earn two MVPs as the Nuggets enjoyed immense regular season achievements during Green’s time in the Mile High City. Older age has slowed him down a bit, so he’s been shipped off once more. I doubt he’ll stay long in Oklahoma City, so there could be another stop for JaMychal Green on the horizon. Stay tuned.