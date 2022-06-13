ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Leonard Miller signs with G-League Ignite, withdraws from NBA draft

By Joe Tipton about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09se3R_0g9JDHCI00
Leonard Miller / Graphic by Tipton Edits

Class of 2022 five-star Leonard Miller tells On3 he will sign with the G-League Ignite and withdraw from the 2022 NBA draft.

This announcement comes on the heels of Miller stating he would not attend college, and instead pursue the professional option two weeks ago. The 6-foot-10 wing/forward considered schools such as Kentucky, Gonzaga, and Arizona before making the decision to turn pro.

Late last month, Miller declared for the 2022 NBA draft. The 18-year-old five-star prospect was deemed draft eligible due to the fact he’s been one year removed from high school, after completing a postgraduate year at Fort Erie International Academy in Ontario, Canada.

At the NBA combine, Miller measured in at a height of 6-foot-10, a weight of 211 pounds, a wingspan of 7-foot-2, and a standing reach of 8-foot-10. This past season at Fort Erie, Miller averaged 32 points per game on 40-percent from three.

Leonard Miller becomes the first player to sign with the NBA G-League this 2022 cycle. Previously, the Ignite program has signed players such as Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Scoot Henderson, Jaden Hardy, and others.

Information on the G-League Ignite

The below information was pulled directly from the G-League Ignite’s website.

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team’s young talent. The program focuses on high-level competition and accelerated on-court development for players who are beginning their professional careers. Additionally, the team provides life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities. While Ignite is not a traditional NBA G League team, competition includes games against NBA G League opponents and exhibitions against international teams.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Former Lakers And Bulls Champion Ron Harper Slams Anthony Davis: "We All Know That He's Not Playing More Than 62 Games A Season."

Anthony Davis has caught a lot of flak for his inability to be healthy enough to have a proper impact for the Lakers over the last 2 seasons. AD has suffered from various injuries throughout his career, so this isn't something new for the big man, but considering that he hasn't played more than 62 games in the last 4 seasons, the noise around him has gotten much louder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-Lakers champion lands workout with team

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

3-Time NBA Champion Reportedly On The Trading Block

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently done for the year. According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trades for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. Green has won three NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Heat Nation

Draymond Green recalls hearing that Jimmy Butler loved Andrew Wiggins: ‘If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you’

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green brought up Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler while praising the competitive nature of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Butler and Wiggins played together on the Minnesota Timberwolves for just over one season. Despite that short time together, it seems clear that Butler was impressed with the former top overall draft pick.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sixers Major Trade Rumors

The Sixers could be looking to make a big move this offseason. According to 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey, the team is reportedly "gauging trade interest for Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green and the No. 23 pick." NBA Twitter was quick to react to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#The G League Ignite#Nba G League Ignite
earnthenecklace.com

Bradley Beal’s Wife Is Pregnant! Meet Kamiah Adams-Beal, the Washington Wizards WAG

Bradley Beal’s season-ending surgery and upcoming free agency are the current subjects of discussion among NBA fans. On the personal front, the Washington Wizards star’s family is growing. Kamiah Adams-Beal, Bradley Beal’s wife, is expecting for the third time. Even before she became an NBA WAG, Kamiah Adams was stirring things up on reality TV. She amassed a legion of fans who can’t get enough of her. So we reveal more about Bradley Beal’s better half in this Kamiah Adams-Beal wiki.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to Raptors’ budding star in potential trade

Despite the fact that they were unsuccessful in revamping their roster prior to the February trade deadline, the fact still remains that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to make some mid-season moves in an attempt to improve their roster. One player that they reportedly showed interest in was Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors. […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to Raptors’ budding star in potential trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

2022 College World Series odds released following Super Regionals

Following the conclusion of the Super Regionals on Monday, oddsmakers in Las Vegas have released the betting odds for each of the eight teams to win the Men’s College World Series. The CWS combines the Regionals and Super Regionals formats with a double elimination, single-game series until the finals, which is a best-of-three series.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Anonymous Coaches Evaluate Kentucky Football and its Rivals

The start of talking season is officially here. The first 2022 college football preview magazine is on shelves today. Athlon Sports is the first off the presses, with Will Levis donning the cover for the Kentucky edition. Athlon ranks Kentucky No. 21 in its preseason Top 25, with seven players...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star athlete Neeo Avery narrows list to six schools

Glen Burnie (Md.) Good Counsel four-star athlete Neeo Avery is down to six schools in his recruitment, he announced Wednesday afternoon. Avery is the No. 223 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 athlete and the No. 5 player in Maryland.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy