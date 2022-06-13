Leonard Miller signs with G-League Ignite, withdraws from NBA draft

Leonard Miller / Graphic by Tipton Edits

Class of 2022 five-star Leonard Miller tells On3 he will sign with the G-League Ignite and withdraw from the 2022 NBA draft.

This announcement comes on the heels of Miller stating he would not attend college, and instead pursue the professional option two weeks ago. The 6-foot-10 wing/forward considered schools such as Kentucky, Gonzaga, and Arizona before making the decision to turn pro.

Late last month, Miller declared for the 2022 NBA draft. The 18-year-old five-star prospect was deemed draft eligible due to the fact he’s been one year removed from high school, after completing a postgraduate year at Fort Erie International Academy in Ontario, Canada.

At the NBA combine, Miller measured in at a height of 6-foot-10, a weight of 211 pounds, a wingspan of 7-foot-2, and a standing reach of 8-foot-10. This past season at Fort Erie, Miller averaged 32 points per game on 40-percent from three.

Leonard Miller becomes the first player to sign with the NBA G-League this 2022 cycle. Previously, the Ignite program has signed players such as Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Scoot Henderson, Jaden Hardy, and others.

Information on the G-League Ignite

The below information was pulled directly from the G-League Ignite’s website.

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team’s young talent. The program focuses on high-level competition and accelerated on-court development for players who are beginning their professional careers. Additionally, the team provides life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities. While Ignite is not a traditional NBA G League team, competition includes games against NBA G League opponents and exhibitions against international teams.